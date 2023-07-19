Dead bats: Mets 5, White Sox 1

Tonight, the Mets again got off to a good start and the White Sox did not. But unlike last night, the South Siders could not catch up, this time only mustering three hits in the game.

Justin Verlander went eight innings and gave up a single run. Of course, that run was scored via a Luis Robert Jr. homer in the seventh inning.

Luis Robert got the best of Verlander ‍ pic.twitter.com/a1jdTw4hNC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 20, 2023

The Mets were able to jump all over Touki Toussaint in his six innings of work. Rookie Brett Baty in particular had a fun night, with both the bat and the glove.

Baty Bomb pic.twitter.com/FBVRyHzLdH — New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2023

A four-run fourth was the difference, but thanks to Toussaint keeping his composure after that inning, Chicago was able to spare the bullpen a couple of innings; Jesse Scholtens came in for two innings of cleanup work.

Adam Ottavino came in for the Mets after the eighth and finished the job on just nine pitches against a lifeless White Sox offense.

Tomorrow is the series finale, running out there at 12:10 p.m Central, trying to salvage a game out of their last trip to New York for 2023.

Six Pack of Stats

By Malachi Hayes

Pressure Play

Today’s LI peaked at a very pedestrian 2.01, when Tim Anderson came to bat with one on and none out in the fourth inning. He flew out to right.

Pressure Cooker

At 0.80, Tim Anderson shouldered the highest pLI of anyone on either side tonight.

Top Play

Brett Baty’s third-inning longball to open the scoring led the game with 12.7% WPA added to the Mets chances.

Top Performer

Brett Baty’s 13.1% cumulative WPA was also enough to lead the pack today.

Hardest Hit

All of tonight’s homers were well-struck, but Daniel Vogelbach’s 106.5 mph single outpaced them all.

Weakest Contact

Elvis Andrus grounded out at just 59.6 mph in the seventh inning.

Luckiest Hit

Francisco Álvarez’s fourth-inning single against Touki Toussaint had a light .200 xBA.

Toughest Out

The 103.5 mph liner from Jeff McNeil that Oscar Colás tracked down in right field had a tough .580 xBA.

Longest Hit

Brett Baty’s sweet home run stroke outdid Luis Robert Jr.’s by seven feet, 412 to 405.

Magic Number: 20

Justin Verlander has pretty much owned the White Sox, from young pup to Grandpa mode. But with tonight’s clout, Luis Robert Jr. joined a pretty good group of White Sox hitters.