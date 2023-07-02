White Sox Minor League Update: July 1, 2023

The Knights were able to outlast the Norfolk Tides tonight, squeaking out a 10-inning nail-biter after tying the game in the ninth. It was a good, old-fashioned pitchers’ duel where both starters were able to push through six innings (Nate Fisher, represent!), and the Charlotte bullpen had it on lock this evening, giving up just three hits in the final four frames.

Both teams scored early, but the Tides held the lead until Erik González tied the game in the ninth, leaving Víctor Reyes to be the hero tonight, driving in the game-winning run.

TO THE VÍCTOR GO THE SPOILS!!!



Pinch-hitter Víctor Reyes with an RBI SINGLE in the 10th!!! pic.twitter.com/V4zBNMZ0R0 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 2, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Oscar Colás (RF/CF): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K

Erik González (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Víctor Reyes (PH/RF): 1-for-1, game-winning RBI

Nate Fisher: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 5 K

Bullpen: 4 IP, 4 BB, 4 K

Nate Mondou (1B): 3-for-4, 2B, R vote view results 0% Oscar Colás (RF/CF): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K (0 votes)

0% Erik González (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K (0 votes)

50% Víctor Reyes (PH/RF): 1-for-1, game-winning RBI (1 vote)

0% Nate Fisher: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 5 K (0 votes)

50% Bullpen: 4 IP, 4 BB, 4 K (1 vote)

0% Nate Mondou (1B): 3-for-4, 2B, R (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Knights? Kean Wong (2B): 0-for-5, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa (3B): 0-for-5, 3 K, 1 LOB

Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-4, K

Billy Hamilton (CF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Kean Wong (2B): 0-for-5, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Lenyn Sosa (3B): 0-for-5, 3 K, 1 LOB (3 votes)

0% Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Billy Hamilton (CF): 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Down in Birmingham, Barons starting pitcher Garrett Schoenle had a rough outing all-around today, giving up six quick runs to the Trash Pandas in the first two innings. Birmingham worked to chip away at the Rocket City lead, but ultimately fell short, 7-4.

Terrell Tatum and and José Rodríguez each posted three hits, including a solo blast from Tatum in the ninth in effort to start a rally — his first homer for the Double-A squad. For the most part, the bullpen was able to limit further production from the Trash Pandas, but the damage was, unfortunately, already done.

Oppo taco for Tatum



His first Double-A Dinger pic.twitter.com/hME3jluCkp — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 2, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Terrell Tatum (CF): 3-for-5, HR, RBI, R, K

José Rodríguez (2B): 3-for-5, R

Chris Shaw (DH): 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Barons Bullpen: 4 IP, 6 H, ER, 4 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Terrell Tatum (CF): 3-for-5, HR, RBI, R, K (2 votes)

0% José Rodríguez (2B): 3-for-5, R (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw (DH): 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Barons Bullpen: 4 IP, 6 H, ER, 4 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Garrett Schoenle: 3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR

Yoelqui Céspedes (RF): 0-for-4, K, 3 LOB

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, K, 1 LOB

Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K, 1 LOB

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, 1 LOB vote view results 0% Garrett Schoenle: 3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR (0 votes)

50% Yoelqui Céspedes (RF): 0-for-4, K, 3 LOB (1 vote)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-3, K, 1 LOB (0 votes)

50% Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K, 1 LOB (1 vote)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, 1 LOB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

A late-inning offensive explosion allowed Winston-Salem to roll past the IronBirds, 7-3. The bats were working throughout the Dash lineup, with seven different hitters in the lineup getting a hit today. Business was BOOMING at the top of the order today. They combined to go 7-for-14, with a pair of home runs, a triple, four RBIs, a stolen base, and a walk — with Loidel Chapelli Jr. doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

As a team, the Dash went 2-for-11 with RISP, but it didn’t matter, because the pitching was strong enough to hold the lead. After an eight-strikeout start from Kohl Simas, the bullpen was relatively efficient, though Hunter Dollander did allow the only two earned runs this evening — ironically also still earning the win.

Kohl Simas was dealing Saturday night. He goes 5 and allows 1R, unearned. He allows 4H and BB 3. He K's 8 on 46/78. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CgSHJ2dGQb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2023

Poll Who was tonight’s Dash MVP? Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 8 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB

DJ Gladney (LF): 2-for-5, 3B, RBI, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI vote view results 0% Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 8 K (0 votes)

100% Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB (3 votes)

0% DJ Gladney (LF): 2-for-5, 3B, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Dash? Michael Turner (C): 0-for-4, 2 LOB

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Michael Turner (C): 0-for-4, 2 LOB (0 votes)

100% Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Chris Lanzilli and Logan Glass, the Cannon Ballers took an early two-run lead, but sadly, didn’t score again for the rest of the game. Fayetteville stole a run back in the bottom of the first, and slowly chipped away throughout the rest of the game, taking the contest, 3-2.

Outside of those two RBIs from Kannapolis early in the game, the bats were mostly silent, going 2-for-10 with RISP and leaving 10 on base as a team. There certainly wasn’t a lack of opportunity, but the Cannon Ballers were unable to capitalize in these situations.

Logan Glass chops one and the SS can't handle it. Jhoneiker Betancourt comes in to score. 2-0 #Ballers. That is the last run they would score, and they drop the contest 3-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0Lwsj6GOd5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2023

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Chris Lanzilli (LF): 2-for-4, RBI, K

Logan Glass (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, 3 K

Brooks Baldwin (3B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Tyler Schweitzer: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K

Kannapolis Bullpen: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Chris Lanzilli (LF): 2-for-4, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin (3B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K (0 votes)

100% Tyler Schweitzer: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K (2 votes)

0% Kannapolis Bullpen: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Kannapolis Cold Cat? Mario Camilletti (2B): 0-for-5, K

Bryce Willits (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K, 2 LOB

Juan González (C): 1-for-4, 2 K, 4 LOB vote view results 50% Mario Camilletti (2B): 0-for-5, K (1 vote)

50% Bryce Willits (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K, 2 LOB (1 vote)

0% Juan González (C): 1-for-4, 2 K, 4 LOB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Thanks to a massive, seven-run fifth inning, the ACL White Sox were able to send the Royals off with an L in the late game tonight. Colson Montgomery has been looking great since he returned from injury, adding another three hits to his 2023 resume, batting .353 with a 1.099 OPS. We can likely expect him to be promoted to Double-A Birmingham from the ACL Sox once he completes his rehab assignment.

While the pitching started off a bit rocky for the Sox, Carlos Hinestroza came in for a three-inning relief session, and set the tone for the rest of the bullpen from there, combining for zero runs and just two hits after the first two innings.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Carlos Hinestroza: 3 IP, H, BB, 5 K, W

Daniel González: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Alvaro Agüero (CF): 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, HBP, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 3-for-4, 2 RBI, R

Matt Archer (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, R, K vote view results 25% Carlos Hinestroza: 3 IP, H, BB, 5 K, W (1 vote)

0% Daniel González: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K (0 votes)

50% Alvaro Agüero (CF): 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, HBP, K (2 votes)

25% Colson Montgomery (SS): 3-for-4, 2 RBI, R (1 vote)

0% Matt Archer (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, R, K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now