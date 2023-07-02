 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Athletics 7

Possibly the most embarrassing win of the year

By Kristina Airdo
/ new
@JResis

The White Sox look to avoid completely hitting rock bottom by being swept by the A’s this afternoon. Pedro Grifol leaves Tim Anderson in the 2-spot as he looks to push through this brutal slump, but he eventually would step it up today.

Touki Toussant will make his third appearance for the White Sox, getting his first start today.

Quick check-in on today’s roster moves — South Side pitching depth is looking pretty bleak out there.

The first inning started out positively, with TA and Luis Robert Jr. putting themselves in scoring position with one out, but the White Sox proceeded to White Sox.

Gavin Sheets drew the second walk of the day for the South Siders, and nearly executed a perfect hit-and-run with a Zach Remillard line drive, but the A’s shortstop made a slick catch to squash that dream.

The offense started to break open in the third, and Anderson makes up for the missed opportunity in the second, driving Seby Zavala in on a sac fly to score the first run of the game. We love TA7 improvements.

Eloy Jiménez added his own RBI single, and Sheets was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to increase the lead to three. HBP offense!!!

And Zach Remillard comes through once again to extend the Pale Hose lead, 5-0.

The age-old question with this team. The answer is often “no.”

Touki was looking very solid to begin the game, retiring six straight in the first two innings.

In the third, he got into some trouble, walking a run in with the bases loaded. Naturally, we have Bryan Shaw warming up in the bullpen, who joined the team literally today.

Thankful for Anderson over at short, allowing the Sox to escape with just one run scored against them.

Pedro decides to throw Touki back out in the fourth to get into another jam, then brought in Aaron Bummer to clean up the mess. We all collectively held our breath, but he made it out of the inning.

Bummer came out again for the bottom of the fifth, and allowed the A’s to continue to chip away at the Sox lead.

After the five-run third inning, the South Side offense fell a bit flat.

But A’s fans and Sox fans are still bonding this afternoon, however.

We interrupt this thrilling broadcast for a VERY important announcement — Luis Robert Jr. is headed to Seattle for the All-Star Game!

And we’re back ... with a Remillard leadoff triple! The man can’t stop hitting!

Anderson continues to stomp the slump with another base hit, allowing Jiménez to eventually drive him in. Eloy continues to rake, and it is beautiful. 7-3, Good Guys!

Jake Burger blasts a solo bomb in the seventh, adding another to the South Side lead, 8-3!

Keynan Middleton has been solid all year, and he kept it up today with a clean, 1-2-3 seventh inning, picking up where Bummer left off.

Bryan Shaw did, in fact, enter the game in the eighth to make his first appearance for the White Sox. He gave up a two-run shot to Brent Rooker — who was also selected to the All-Star Game today — to bring the A’s within three runs, 8-5.

Gregory Santos came in to close out the ninth, but the A’s put a two-out rally together to bring the game within one. Clint Frazier was having a rough one out in right today, but he was able to actually catch the final out of the game.

Sox avoid the sweep, but almost completely blow the game. But a win is a win!

Poll

Who had the best tweet of today’s White Sox win?

view results
  • 50%
    @JResis
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    @ChuckJanczy
    (0 votes)
  • 12%
    @MrDelicious13
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    @Ecnerwal23
    (0 votes)
  • 12%
    @KDgg09
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    @JJDubu
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    @BrewHandLuke
    (0 votes)
  • 12%
    @PitchingNinja
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    @TheTyronePalmer
    (0 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 8, Athletics 7: South Siders salvage a win

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox at Athletics

Luis Robert Jr.

The rise of Luis Robert Jr.

Loading comments...