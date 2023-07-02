Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Athletics 7

The White Sox look to avoid completely hitting rock bottom by being swept by the A’s this afternoon. Pedro Grifol leaves Tim Anderson in the 2-spot as he looks to push through this brutal slump, but he eventually would step it up today.

Touki Toussant will make his third appearance for the White Sox, getting his first start today.

Find a single tweet that sums up the failure of the rebuild: https://t.co/wozBlln6p1 — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 2, 2023

Quick check-in on today’s roster moves — South Side pitching depth is looking pretty bleak out there.

White Sox pitching depth is so thin now that M&M Jacket Guy and BeefLoaf are the next in line to get called up. https://t.co/i870Vkvw7c — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 2, 2023

The first inning started out positively, with TA and Luis Robert Jr. putting themselves in scoring position with one out, but the White Sox proceeded to White Sox.

Gavin Sheets drew the second walk of the day for the South Siders, and nearly executed a perfect hit-and-run with a Zach Remillard line drive, but the A’s shortstop made a slick catch to squash that dream.

The offense started to break open in the third, and Anderson makes up for the missed opportunity in the second, driving Seby Zavala in on a sac fly to score the first run of the game. We love TA7 improvements.

Tim Anderson with a single, stolen base and a sac fly RBI so far today. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 2, 2023

Eloy Jiménez added his own RBI single, and Sheets was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to increase the lead to three. HBP offense!!!

WE WILL ALWAYS ACCEPT A WALKED-IN RUN — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 2, 2023

And Zach Remillard comes through once again to extend the Pale Hose lead, 5-0.

Naming my next pet Remillard. — Kurt aka losinugly (@losingugly) July 2, 2023

White Sox Flavor of the Month is Zach Remillard — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 2, 2023

The age-old question with this team. The answer is often “no.”

Will 5 runs be enough for this bullpen? #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) July 2, 2023

Touki was looking very solid to begin the game, retiring six straight in the first two innings.

Touki "The Smiling Assassin" Toussaint, Beautiful 77mph Curveball. ️



Ninja Fact: Never Trust a Pitcher who Smiles at You. pic.twitter.com/syWJXVN9Lv — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2023

In the third, he got into some trouble, walking a run in with the bases loaded. Naturally, we have Bryan Shaw warming up in the bullpen, who joined the team literally today.

Bryan Shaw warming up on my screen pic.twitter.com/P9QALsAIjK — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) July 2, 2023

The White Sox 2023 competitive window featuring:



Touki Touissant and Brian Shaw…….. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) July 2, 2023

Thankful for Anderson over at short, allowing the Sox to escape with just one run scored against them.

Toussaint lost it with the long top of the 3rd but TA7 saves more damage from happening. Phew — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 2, 2023

Pedro decides to throw Touki back out in the fourth to get into another jam, then brought in Aaron Bummer to clean up the mess. We all collectively held our breath, but he made it out of the inning.

Bummer came out again for the bottom of the fifth, and allowed the A’s to continue to chip away at the Sox lead.

A’s go single, double against Aaron Bummer to start their half of the fifth. The double plates a run, and the Sox’ lead is shrinking, at 5-3. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 2, 2023

My worst nightmare: Aaron bummer — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) July 2, 2023

After the five-run third inning, the South Side offense fell a bit flat.

Three innings in a row, the #WhiteSox have gone down on check swings. — Michael White (@mikey2986) July 2, 2023

But A’s fans and Sox fans are still bonding this afternoon, however.

These people get it too… https://t.co/7nzM3AbUVD pic.twitter.com/52qCxXuo3r — Kevin Bell’s Ragedy Ass Batting Glove (@jjdubu) July 2, 2023

We interrupt this thrilling broadcast for a VERY important announcement — Luis Robert Jr. is headed to Seattle for the All-Star Game!

No doubt about it. Luis Robert Jr. is an ALL-STAR! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/36rGpLbsw0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 2, 2023

And we’re back ... with a Remillard leadoff triple! The man can’t stop hitting!

It’s Zach Remillard’s world and we’re just living in it. — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) July 2, 2023

Team needs more guys hustling like Zach Remillard — Matt Smith (@chicityshmitty) July 2, 2023

Anderson continues to stomp the slump with another base hit, allowing Jiménez to eventually drive him in. Eloy continues to rake, and it is beautiful. 7-3, Good Guys!

Eloy Jimenez’s talent has never been a question, he’s smashing baseballs as of late — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) July 2, 2023

Exactly like the Front Office demolishes our hearts! — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) July 2, 2023

Jake Burger blasts a solo bomb in the seventh, adding another to the South Side lead, 8-3!

Scheduled Jake Burger home run on the road — scott (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) July 2, 2023

PUT JAKE BURGER IN THE HOME RUN DERBY! pic.twitter.com/ynQ1QFF7Uo — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 2, 2023

Keynan Middleton has been solid all year, and he kept it up today with a clean, 1-2-3 seventh inning, picking up where Bummer left off.

Nice quiet inning by Middleton — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 2, 2023

Bryan Shaw did, in fact, enter the game in the eighth to make his first appearance for the White Sox. He gave up a two-run shot to Brent Rooker — who was also selected to the All-Star Game today — to bring the A’s within three runs, 8-5.

Bryan Shaw is only 35 but feels like he’s been in the league since the 90s — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 2, 2023

Gregory Santos came in to close out the ninth, but the A’s put a two-out rally together to bring the game within one. Clint Frazier was having a rough one out in right today, but he was able to actually catch the final out of the game.

Clint Frazier gotta be the worst defensive replacement I can remember — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 2, 2023

Clint Frazier - what a defensive replacement — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) July 2, 2023

Sox avoid the sweep, but almost completely blow the game. But a win is a win!

They really almost blew it. — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 2, 2023

They really did it. They beat the 2023 Oakland A’s. pic.twitter.com/xoDcoGLZy8 — Joe Resis (@JResis) July 2, 2023