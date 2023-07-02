White Sox 8, Athletics 7: South Siders salvage a win

The Chicago White Sox grabbed a much-needed win against the Oakland Athletics to avoid a sweep at the hands of the worst team in baseball, 8-7. The game got a little close towards the end, but we’ll take a win any way we can get it.

First, let’s congratulate our very own Luis Robert Jr. on his first All-Star appearance, as he will head to Seattle as the lone White Sox rep after putting up terrific first-half numbers. It looks like he’s turning into the star that we all knew he could be.

No doubt about it. Luis Robert Jr. is an ALL-STAR! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/36rGpLbsw0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 2, 2023

As for the game, this was another wild one out in Oakland. Touki Toussaint started against Paul Blackburn in a bullpen day for the South Siders, and the White Sox got on the board early. After a wasted opportunity in the first inning with runners on second and third, the team redeemed itself in the top of the third inning, and it all started with the leadoff walk to Seby Zavala. Andrew Benintendi singled to put runners on the corners, and Tim Anderson drove in the first run of the ballgame with a sacrifice fly to score Zavala.

Eloy Jimenez had an RBI single with two outs to keep the scoring going.

Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger reached base to load them up, and Gavin Sheets had an RBI ... hit by pitch. A run is a run, right?

Zach Remillard continued his hot streak by extending the lead to 5-0 on a two-run single that deflected off of two Athletics and into the outfield. Sometimes you just need a little luck on your side.

Toussaint continued into the third inning but got into a bit of trouble as he allowed back-to-back base runners to start the inning. Tony Kemp then drove a run in on an RBI single, followed by a walk and hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Seth Brown induced the walk to score a run and cut the deficit to 5-2. Toussaint was replaced in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs, as Aaron Bummer would come in for some early relief.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Athletics inched closer after a Ryan Noda leadoff single and J.J. Bleday double to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Blackburn was removed to start the sixth inning and replaced by Richard Lovelady. Remillard started off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a fielding error, and Benintendi drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Jiménez had another RBI single with two outs to extend the lead to 7-3.

Jake Burger added some insurance in the top of the seventh with his 18th home run of the season. After Jake’s extended slump, a Burger Bomb was due.

Now with a comfortable 8-3 lead going into the eighth, what could go wrong? Bryan Shaw came in to start the eighth inning after being welcomed to the team just today, and a two-out double by Shea Langeliers led to a Brent Rooker two-run home run to cut the lead to 8-5.

Gregory Santos came in for the save in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed a one-out single to Kemp. The Athletics had a little two-out rally fun after that, as Bleday doubled to score Kemp and cut the lead to 8-6. The next batter, Seth Brown, singled to right field as Clint Frazier slipped when trying to get to the ball, so that scored another run, 8-7. Knowing our luck, something bad would happen next, but it didn’t: Jace Peterson lined out to Frazier to end the game. This time he slipped after catching the ball, so it’s ... fine.

The team will have an off-day tomorrow as they head home to start a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It will be Lucas Giolito against Chris Bassitt at 7:10 p.m. CT. Everyone have a good rest of your weekend and enjoy a day tomorrow of reduced stress, with no White Sox baseball!

