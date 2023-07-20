White Sox Minor League Update: July 19, 2023

The Knights could not overcome a pair of big innings by the Redbirds, so they took the loss in Charlotte.

Clint Frazier and Yoán Moncada hit back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the first for the Knights. Two batters later, Frazier scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 1-0. However, the Redbirds came back in a big way in the top of the third, when they launched a pair of two-run homers off Mike Mayers.

Fortunately for the Knights, they also managed to crush the ball during the third inning. Víctor Reyes and Adam Haseley hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third to allow the Knights to claw back within one.

Reliever John Parke relieved Mayers to begin the fourth. Parke allowed three runs on three hits, although all of those runs were of the unearned variety. With a runner on second and two outs that inning, a throwing error by Moncada allowed a run to score, and the inning was extended. Memphis proceeded to score two additional runs to make Charlotte pay.

Three consecutive doubles allowed by reliever Lane Ramsey allowed the Redbirds to extend their lead to six in the sixth. However, the Knights did not lie down. Nate Mondou brought home a pair with a two-run homer, and that was his eighth blast with the Knights. Later in the inning, Reyes drove in a run with a single to make it 9-6.

The score remained 9-6 the rest of the game. The Knights loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, so they had an opportunity for some late magic. However, Tyler Neslony struck out to end the game.

Barons starter Tommy Sommer and reliever Jared Kelley did not have their best stuff on Wednesday evening, but the Barons came back with a monstrous seventh inning.

Sommer allowed a pair of home runs early on, and he finished with four runs allowed in five innings. When he left the game, however, the Barons only trailed by one, as they had some early life on offense, too. In the first, Terrell Tatum walked, and he proceeded to steal second and score on a wild pitch. In the second, Xavier Fernández — who’s been on a massive power binge since his birthday four days ago — homered to tie the game at three.

When the score was 4-3 after five, Kelley made his 2023 Double-A debut and took over on the mound to begin the sixth. The second round pick only retired two batters, and he allowed four runs. That appeared to put the game out of reach, as the Lookouts had an 8-3 lead.

However, the Barons offense organized a hit parade that put them out in front for the first time of the game. With one out and nobody on, José Rodríguez started the parade with a double. From there, Bryan Ramos singled, and Alsander Womack walked to load the bases. Luis Mieses singled to drive home a run and cut the deficit to four. Yoelqui Céspedes grounded into a force out that allowed Ramos to score, and Adam Hackenberg walked to load the bases once again. Fernández singled to make it 8-6, Moisés Castillo singled to tie it, and Tatum doubled to make it 10-8. The bullpen took care of business down the stretch, so the Barons held on.

In a roller coaster of a game, the Dash made a furious rally to come back to beat the BlueClaws.

Jacob Burke got hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first for Winston-Salem, which extended his on-base streak to 50 games — every contest he’s played in this season. Burke advanced to second on a passed ball, and Wilfred Veras drove him in with a single. Although Veras got caught trying to steal second, Winston-Salem was not done scoring that inning. Tim Elko doubled the early lead with a solo home run, which was his third with Winston-Salem after dominating in Kannapolis.

As for the Dash pitching staff, the bullpen played well, but starter Josimar Cousin had a disastrous third inning. During that frame, Jersey Shore rattled off seven runs on six hits, the last of which was a three-run homer.

The Dash picked up one run in the fourth in an unusual way. With two outs and a runner on third, Caberea Weaver struck out, but thanks to a passed ball, Weaver reached, and the runner (Iván González) scored to make it 7-3.

Still trailing by a score of 7-3 in the eighth, the first two Dash batters of the inning were retired. However, after three consecutive walks, the bases were loaded, and Weaver came through with a single to drive in a pair. Then, Burke kept the incredible two-out rally going with a two-run double to tie the game. Colson Montgomery took an intentional walk, and Veras drove in the go-ahead run. The Dash held the slim lead thanks to a clean ninth inning by Jake Palisch.

The outcome of this game was never in doubt after the first inning, as the Cannon Ballers lost handily to the Mudcats.

Bryce Willits launched a home run in the top of the first inning to start the scoring. However, the Cannon Ballers only scored one more run the rest of the game. That was in the fourth, when a walk, two singles, and a hit by pitch resulted in a run coming home. After the hit by pitch, the Cannon Ballers still had the bases loaded and nobody out, but they did not score again.

Meanwhile, Drew McDaniel had a start that he would like to forget about. McDaniel only retired one batter, and he allowed six runs (all earned). The bullpen did not help matters much, either, combining to pitch 7 2⁄3 innings, allowing seven runs (all earned).

