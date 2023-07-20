Today in White Sox History: July 20

1940

In a win that pushed them to .500 for the first time all season, the White Sox walloped Philadelphia, 19-7.

The visitors packed all 19 runs into just three frames, scoring eight in the first, seven in the fifth, and four in the ninth. It took the A’s three pitchers just to get through the first inning. Mike Kreevich went 4-for-5 with three runs and a double, homer and walk. Cleanup hitter Moose Solters drove in five with a 3-for-5, two-double day. Every White Sox starter had at least one hit, and all but Bob Kennedy drove in at least one run.

Eddie Smith actually had a better day at the plate (1-for-4, two RBIs, 2B) than pitching, giving up seven earned over seven innings but still earning the sloppy win.

At the time, the White Sox had only scored more than 19 runs four times in their history. Interestingly, the contest came nearly four years to the day since last scoring 19 — also against the A’s!

This game remains tied for 12th all-time among White Sox offensive outputs.

This win was part of a seven-game winning streak that would keep Chicago better than .500 for the rest of the season. The team finished 82-72-1, a wildly-successful campaign given that the 30 seasons between 1921 and 1950 sported just six winning teams on the South Side!

1957

Dick Donovan one-hit the Red Sox at Comiskey Park and won, 4-0. Ted Williams got Boston’s only hit, on a single to right in the fourth inning. It was Donovan’s second one-hitter in two months; on May 25, he threw a one-hitter in Cleveland, winning by the same 4-0 score.

In this game, Jim Landis led off the White Sox half of the first with a triple, and scored what would become the deciding run; he finished with two hits in the game. Earl Torgeson joined him with two, one of them a homer.

Donovan would finish with an 84 game score.

1973

Wilbur Wood started both regularly-scheduled games in New York. He became the first pitcher to do this since Cincinnati’s Fred Toney in 1918.

Unfortunately, Wood got knocked around twice, losing both decisions, 12-2 and 7-0. Earlier in the season, Wood started a suspended game and regularly-scheduled game in Chicago, beating Cleveland twice.

2008

Future Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome collected his 2,000th hit, as he doubled in the seventh inning at U.S. Cellular Field. The hit came off of Kansas City’s Ramon Ramirez.

Thome would finish his career with 2,328 hits — 469 of them as a member of the White Sox.

Also on this day, the statue of White Sox legend Harold Baines was unveiled in the right-field concourse at Sox Park.