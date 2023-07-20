Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Escape from New York …

Your 40-57 Chicago White Sox look to escape a sweep at the hands of the equally, if not more disappointing, New York Metropolitans in Queens. Yes, 40-57. In the middle of a so-called contention window. Yeah ...

Here’s another of Pedro’s ever-maddening lineups on this day that ends in Y:

If it’s broken, don’t try to fix it. Seems like a mantra this front office would espouse. Ugh.

On the bump for the Pale Hose: Michael probably-not-a-starter Kopech, who was downright awful in his last start against Atlanta. Kopech lasted only two-thirds of an inning, walking four and giving up four earned runs on a Matt Olson grand slam. It was ugly.

For the team from Queens, old friend José Quintana makes his first start of 2023, in his Mets debut following offseason surgery.

Speaking of old friends:

the Red Sox and Nationals won as many championships within three years of those trades (2) as the Sox have playoff wins during the entire “window” opened by them



someone won and you don’t have to ask who it was https://t.co/L6q3iH9H4t — buck mulligan (stately, plump) (@pinetarkeyboard) July 20, 2023

Speaking of good friends, you gotta love Liam.

There was an overflow of inspiration at Citi Field as Liam Hendriks and fellow cancer survivor @Cookie_Carrasco hosted a special experience for pediatric cancer patients from @Cohen_Childrens. pic.twitter.com/3aooi5nOwx — White Sox Charities (@soxcharities) July 20, 2023

In other news, it seems yesterday was National Hot Dog Day. We all know Chicago is famous for its encased meat delicacy, however, when you are 40-57 in the worst division in baseball, maybe you shouldn’t be shaming anyone for something as silly as putting ketchup on a hot dog.

I don't think ketchup is what the White Sox should ring the bell of shame for. https://t.co/YbrtlNOPOM — uncle baby billy (@Keelin_12ft) July 19, 2023

Moving right along, let’s get to the game tweets, shall we?

Picking up the action in the first:

Benintendi didn’t get his helmet approved for copyright pic.twitter.com/WkSCPrGPVO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2023

This seems so on brand.

Sox hit three consecutive singles for an early 1-0 lead.

TA 1st to 3rd is huge right there.



This Sox team has been REALLY lacking in terms of aggression on the basepaths. — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 20, 2023

Good job, Eloy. Thank god that ball didn't get into the gap. Pedro would have fainted. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 20, 2023

Tweets preceding unfortunate events?

Would have been nice to score more than one run there.



Surely the 2023 White Sox won't need more than that single run though, right? — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 20, 2023

Let’s hope not.

Watching the #WhiteSox at 3.57am cos I’m a — AJ Mithen (@AJMithen) July 20, 2023

That’s some dedication.

That Quintana curveball is a beaut. — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 20, 2023

low key rooting for Quintana. oh well. — good weather: scuriosa (@scuriiosa) July 20, 2023

It’s OK, I miss Q, too.

Remillard leads off the second with a double, and scores on an Elvis sac fly.

Andrus with a sac-fly and the #WhiteSox take a 2-0 lead — MetsAvenue (@MetsAvenue) July 20, 2023

Did the #WhiteSox properly execute “get ‘’em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in”?!? — Mike (@shure_michael) July 20, 2023

Hard to believe, but yes.

Kopech gets through four scoreless innings despite some control issues.

Watching the Mets players swing at the first pitch after a walk makes me feel a little less alone about the Sox terrible offensive approach. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 20, 2023

Checking in on old friend José Quintana:

Impresive? He has allowed two runs to a pathetic @whitesox team — Mayor (@forsurebets) July 20, 2023

I mean, he’s not wrong.

Is Kopech actually good today, or are the Mets hitters just bad? #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 20, 2023

Omar Narvaez off RHP Michael Kopech - 101.4 mph, 29 degrees (399 ft Home Run)

86.1 mph Slider#WhiteSox @ #Mets (B5) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) July 20, 2023

Old friend Omar Narvaez



Not being very friendly — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 20, 2023

Welp, spoke too soon ...

Bases loaded and 0 outs for the White Sox? Nothing ever goes wrong with that. #WhiteSox — Pete James (@theudell) July 20, 2023

Sox load the bases in the top of the sixth, Jeff McNeil takes a bad route on a Yaz deep fly, and the Sox go up, 4-1!

Pardon me, but who are these gentlemen? — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 20, 2023

The error by Alonso didn’t help, nor did McNeil’s odd route to the ball that went over his head, but once again the bullpen enters and the wheels come off.#WhiteSox 4 #Mets 1 — MetsAvenue (@MetsAvenue) July 20, 2023

An Oscar Colás sac fly makes it 5-1.

McNeil just face-plants on an opposite-field gap shot from Andrus.



Elvis making it look like it is 1968, flying around the bases for a triple.



6-1 SOX!!!! https://t.co/6EiOW3uJbb — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 20, 2023

Jeff McNeil is having himself a day in Right Field.

The #WhiteSox taking advantage of an opposing player playing out of position. pic.twitter.com/S3MCVvctnY — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) July 20, 2023

What even is this Mets defense lol — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 20, 2023

A 4-run 6th inning! pic.twitter.com/KFhHlnLO2h — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 20, 2023

Kopech out, Bummer in ...

A 5-run lead is enough for Aaron Bummer, right?#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sSRgFYo3xt — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 20, 2023

Just when you think Aaron Bummer won’t live up to his namesake for a change, he manages to give up a run after exiting the game. Its a special talent.

METS SCORE!

Pete Alonso singles on a ground ball to right fielder Oscar Colas. Brandon Nimmo scores.



White Sox: 6

Mets: 2



Bottom of the 8th | 2 outs#CWSvsNYM — LFG New York Mets (@LFGNYMets) July 20, 2023

White Sox are such a weird team. #WhiteSox — JC (@JC_x20) July 20, 2023

It’s true.

Graveman pitches a clean ninth, and the White Sox win, 6-2!

That’s about as much enthusiasm as I can muster after this one. The White Sox are 41-57.