Bird App Recap: Escape from New York …

Wait, haven’t I referenced that film before? Or was it the other one? Is everything just cyclical? Is baseball fandom just a dizzying blur? Are we forever stuck in an infinite loop of bad baseball followed by more bad baseball? Why are the White Sox? What are we even doing here?

By Ryiin
Your 40-57 Chicago White Sox look to escape a sweep at the hands of the equally, if not more disappointing, New York Metropolitans in Queens. Yes, 40-57. In the middle of a so-called contention window. Yeah ...

Here’s another of Pedro’s ever-maddening lineups on this day that ends in Y:

If it’s broken, don’t try to fix it. Seems like a mantra this front office would espouse. Ugh.

On the bump for the Pale Hose: Michael probably-not-a-starter Kopech, who was downright awful in his last start against Atlanta. Kopech lasted only two-thirds of an inning, walking four and giving up four earned runs on a Matt Olson grand slam. It was ugly.

For the team from Queens, old friend José Quintana makes his first start of 2023, in his Mets debut following offseason surgery.

Speaking of old friends:

Speaking of good friends, you gotta love Liam.

In other news, it seems yesterday was National Hot Dog Day. We all know Chicago is famous for its encased meat delicacy, however, when you are 40-57 in the worst division in baseball, maybe you shouldn’t be shaming anyone for something as silly as putting ketchup on a hot dog.

Moving right along, let’s get to the game tweets, shall we?

Picking up the action in the first:

This seems so on brand.

Sox hit three consecutive singles for an early 1-0 lead.

Tweets preceding unfortunate events?

Let’s hope not.

That’s some dedication.

It’s OK, I miss Q, too.

Remillard leads off the second with a double, and scores on an Elvis sac fly.

Hard to believe, but yes.

Kopech gets through four scoreless innings despite some control issues.

Checking in on old friend José Quintana:

I mean, he’s not wrong.

Welp, spoke too soon ...

Sox load the bases in the top of the sixth, Jeff McNeil takes a bad route on a Yaz deep fly, and the Sox go up, 4-1!

An Oscar Colás sac fly makes it 5-1.

Jeff McNeil is having himself a day in Right Field.

Kopech out, Bummer in ...

Just when you think Aaron Bummer won’t live up to his namesake for a change, he manages to give up a run after exiting the game. Its a special talent.

It’s true.

Graveman pitches a clean ninth, and the White Sox win, 6-2!

That’s about as much enthusiasm as I can muster after this one. The White Sox are 41-57.

