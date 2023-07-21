Visiting Dugout Episode 31 — Minnesota Twins

With less than half of the season left, the American League Central could be up for grabs at this point, if any team gets hot. (Except for you, Kansas City. Sorry.) The Twins and Guardians have stayed close to one another, constantly hovering at the top while the Tigers stand by, ready to pounce. The White Sox, well, they are somewhere. Teams are usually a dreaded injury or a hot streak away from losing or gaining traction before their almost guaranteed first-round exit.

Josh Hill, content director for Puckett’s Pond over on FanSided joins to chat about the Twinkies, the sibling rivalry, and what to expect during the series.

Everything is awful in the American League Central

The Twins and Guardians race to see which team wins the division — and if it’ll be with a .500 record or not

The sibling rivalry between the White Sox and the Twins

What’s going on in Minnesota, anyway?

Byron Buxton and his now chronic battle with injury

Will Sonny Gray retire?

Will the Twins be in first by September?

Who is untouchable for the trading deadline and who is the MVP?

Questions from Twitter that range from serious to silly, with the mention of donuts and fraternal or identical twins

Series matchup without knowing who gets the start each day

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Josh’s thoughts

A World Series matchup, and a way for Jacob deGrom to get a ring

Find Josh on Twitter, over at Puckett’s Pond, and for those interested in the NFL, at The Pewter Plank.

