White Sox Minor League Update: July 20, 2023

Clutch hitting was the name of the game for Charlotte. Both Lenyn Sosa and Víctor Reyes tallied two-out RBI knocks, with Sosa driving in two of the Knights’ three runs. Garrett Davila got the nod to start the game and gave the Knights five solid innings of one-run-ball. The lefthander issued three free passes, but struck out eight before departing with a no-decision for the night. Declan Cronin struck out two in the ninth and worked around a hit batter and a Redbirds hit to lock down his second save of the year.

The big news in Charlotte the past week has been Yoán Moncada’s rehab stint with the club, but Sosa continues to make a strong case for why he belongs with the big league team.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Víctor Reyes: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 K

Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SV

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, 2 K

Evan Skoug: 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 K

And, for bonus points...

Poll Who would you rather see on the big league club? Lenyn Sosa

Hits galore in Birmingham! The Barons tallied a whopping 12 hits, resulting in seven runs in a rout of the Chattanooga Lookouts. Whichever breakfast cereal has been getting served at the Barons training table this past week, keep it flowing at Regions Field, because something has gotten into these bats.

Cristian Mena took the ball to start the affair and pitched six strong innings, striking out six on only 93 pitches. The young righthandeder issued a pair of walks and surrendered a pair of runs, but earned the win and decreased his ERA on the season to a mediocre 5.23.

A quartet of Barons enjoyed two-hit games, including Alsander Womack, who opened up scoring in the first after reaching on a leadoff single. He’d go on to drive in a run of his own and score again later in the game after a HBP.

Terrell Tatum stayed hot with a two-out, two-RBI triple. He was among the four-stack of Barons hitters with multiple hits on the night despite entering the game late as a pinch-hitter.

The outcome was never in question for the Barons. A solid win for the Double-A club, and a plethora of MVP candidates for you to choose from.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Alsander Womack: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2R

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R

Terrell Tatum: 2-for-2, 3B, 2 RBI

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Taylor Snyder: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Boy, howdy! What a game. The Dash jumped out to a three-nothing lead against the BlueClaws. Jacob Burke and top prospect Colson Montgomery were each hit by pitches to lead off the first. A GIDP by Wilfred Veras would erase Montgomery, but Tim Elko would follow up with a two-out walk. A two-out, three-run shot by catcher Michael Turner opened up scoring in the first as Winston-Salem jumped out to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Like the Barons, the Dash had four players on the night with multi-hit efforts, including Montgomery, who added a home run in the seventh inning.

Eric Adler worked around a walk to secure a four-out save, striking out three BlueClaws in the process to lower his ERA to a sterling 1.42 on the year.

A convincing win filled with promising performances from this young Dash team. But who will you choose to be the MVP of the night?

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Michael Turner: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 R

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Noah Owen: 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 6 H

Drew Dalquist: 3 IP, 4 ER, 6H, 1 BB, 4 K

An extreme back-and-forth contest against the Carolina Mudcats ultimately resulted in a loss for the Cannon Ballers despite tallying seven runs on 10 hits. Bryce Willits opened up scoring in the first with a solo shot in what would turn out to be a big day for the big lefthander at the plate. Once the dust had settled, Willitis had driven in six of the Cannon Ballers’ seven runs in the losing effort.

So, how do you lose despite scoring seven runs on 10 hits? Terrible pitching! Yes, hot-and-cold Kanny starter Tanner McDougal was on the chilly side, yielding four earned on six hits and two walks while stopping short of four innings. Horacio Andujar relieved, but provided little relief in allowing four earned on just four outs.

Poll Kanny put up some offense, let's find an MVP. Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, K

Wilber Sánchez: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, 2 LOB

Billy Seidl: IP, H, 9-of-10 strikes

Poll Kanny fell short. It was probably a pitcher's fault. But let's find a Cold Cat anyway. Tanner McDougal: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR, 3 WP

Horacio Andujar: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, K, LOSS

Emerson Talavera: 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BS, WP

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-5, 2B, 3 K

Logan Glass: 0-for-4, 2 K

Wanna know why this is an early a.m. Update delivery? How about an four-hour ACL game? OK, can’t blame the slow pace, first-pitch temp was 116°. But it’s a dry heat.

Anyway, another day, another setback for the Complex Sox, failed foremost by the pitching staff. All five pitchers gave up runs, with starter Gabriel Rodríguez really the only arm avoiding major damage — and even he floundered, unable to establish command and issuing four walks and a wild pitch.

As for the bats, well hey, eight runs. Six of them were packed into a crooked sixth, cashed balk offense, and then three homers:

Ryan Burrowes, still hyped on the ACL website as the second-best prospect in the league and the top hitting prospect, “only” homered tonight. His struggles with the glove continue (10th error) but when you mash hell outta the ball at not yet 19 years old, Burrowes can wear his glove on his head and remain a promising prospect.

Poll The Complex Sox lost again, but let's find an MVP. Matt Archer: 0-for-3, 2 BB, LOB

Layant Tapia: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K, LOB

Ruben Benavides: 2-for-3, RBI, BB, 0-for-2 CS, 2 PB

