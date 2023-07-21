Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

It’s Friday night! The White Sox are in Minnesota taking on the Twins and we’re 11 days out from the trade deadline. Very few moves have yet to be made by any team, and the Sox are likely gearing up to sell. The Twins come in on a three-game losing streak at home, and what they do at the deadline is very much as up in the air — as is the state of the AL Central itself.

Joe Ryan takes the hill for the Twinkies. He boasts an 8-6 record and a respectable 3.77 ERA thus far. His last and only start against the Pale Hose came on May 2, where he went six innings and gave up one hit and two walks en route to a no-decision.

The lineup behind him looks like this:

A struggling Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Sox this evening. He hasn’t pitched against Minnesota this season, but he did get a win in his last start against Atlanta, going 5 1⁄3 innings with six strikeouts and four earned runs. He’s 6-8 on the season with a 6.06 ERA, and is a likely candidate to get dealt at the deadline despite his subpar performance this season.

The White Sox lineup looks like this:

One thing to watch out for in this game and series is the fact that Luis Robert Jr. is absolutely raking against the Twins in his last 10 games against their ballclub. He has a ridiculous 1.263 OPS and four home runs in those games.

Luis Robert Jr. has been putting up video game numbers vs. the Twins. pic.twitter.com/vlhuKW0WhR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 21, 2023

Game time is 7:10 p.m. CT, and the broadcast is on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Radio 1000.