White Sox Minor League Update: July 21, 2023

It was a rocky day for the White Sox minor league affiliates, but there are plenty of bright spots to highlight in today’s edition of the White Sox Minor League Update.

We start off in Triple-A Charlotte.

It was the Lenyn Sosa Show in Charlotte, as the Knights suffered a loss to Memphis in a hard-fought contest. The Charlotte second baseman, batting cleanup, tallied three hits including a longball in the losing effort.

So HIGH, So FAR, SOSA!!!



Lenyn Sosa with his 13th pic.twitter.com/NZc4QUnmIB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 22, 2023

Beyond just his homer, however, all four of Sosa’s balls in play were hard-hit:

On the flip side of the coin, pitcher Sammy Peralta was chased after 2 1⁄3 innings, surrendering eight earnies and tallying a mark in the loss column that brought his record on the season to 3-5 and ballooned his ERA to 5.34. Declan Cronin, last night’s closer, limited the damage and got the Knights out of the third incident-free. Unfortunately for the home ballclub, the rest of the offense failed to find a consistent groove despite spirited rally attempts.

Let’s give credit where it’s due, and attribute blame where its necessary.

The Double-A Birmingham Barons fell short in a seesaw affair.

Alsander Womack had himself a night, driving in three of Birmingham’s eight runs with four hits. Unfortunately, his valiant effort was not enough to outlast the Lookouts, who handed the Barons a rare loss during a largely triumphant week. Each Barons pitcher, with the exception of Adisyn Coffey, allowed at least one run to a relentless Chattanooga offense. Starter Jonathon Cannon pitched five innings of five-run ball and exited with a no-decision. His first two efforts in Double-A have been labored.

DH Xavier “X” Fernández had the sole Barons longball on the night, as he managed to pull an offspeed pitch that was down and middle-cut up into the left field bleachers for a wall-scraping home run.

TELL ‘EM ABOUT IT X! ‍



Barons reclaim the lead with X’s third home run in the last four games ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zNqGbGASIy — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 22, 2023

Fourteen total walks were issued across both teams, as Winston-Salem was saddled with a loss at the end of play in High-A.

I love watching disciplined batters take free passes as much as the next girl, but wildness was more prominently on display than patience in this matchup. Dash starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer was on the bump to start the game, but was chased after only two outs. In that time, he coughed up two free passes and allowed three runs, all earned. BlueClaws starter Rafael Marcano allowed three walks of his own across his two innings of play, including the first of three walks drawn by White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery.

Each Dash pitcher, with the exception of Jake Palisch, allowed at least one run on the night, which was enough to effectively sink W-S’ chances of winning despite an inspired, three-RBI performance from catcher Colby Smelley.

With no homers in the game, small ball reigned supreme. A strong showing from Phillies top prospect Hao Yu Lee punctuated a BlueClaws effort that toppled the Dash’s formidable offense.

Low-A saw another matchup with plentiful walks and no homers. Kanny’s extra-base stroke was potent, but they still fell to the Mudcats in the end.

Cannon Ballers outfielder Chris Lanzilli tallied the team’s only multi-hit performance, going a perfect 3-for-3. Starting pitcher Peyton Pallette, who I’m happy to have on my fantasy team this year, wasn’t the sharpest on the mound in this one. He pitched four innings of two-run ball, walking two and punching out one. Manuel Veloz would relieve Pallette and surrender six runs (four earned) in an effort that would put the game permanently out of reach for the club from Kannapolis.

Aside from a glimmer of hope in the fourth, the Cannon Ballers’ fate was all but sealed.

Let’s find a silver lining among the storm clouds, shall we?

The White Sox of the Arizona Complex League shut out the ACL Mariners 3-0 in the only Sox win of the day.

Frankeli Arias, the 20-year-old lefty, pitched six strong innings in the combined shutout, walking one and punching six tickets along the way. The ACL Sox backed up his performance with a multi-hit showing from Godwin Bennett, who continues to rake in the ACL, and a closing performance from outfielder-turned-reliever Chase Krogman, who earned his first save of the campaign by working around two walks, a hit, and punching three tickets of his own. The ACL Mariners had no answer for Sox duo of lefties. Mariners starting pitcher Ashton Izzi surrendered the first run of the game and was saddled with the loss in the process.

