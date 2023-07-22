Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After an abysmal showing in Minneapolis last night, the White Sox (41-58) are back for another game at Target Field this evening. The Twins (51-48) may only be three games better than .500, but they currently lead the AL Central, ahead of the Guardians by two games.

Prior to tonight’s game, we have learned Andrew Vaughn has a bruised foot and is wearing a walking boot to keep things stable. That’s really cool.

Andrew Vaughn (bone bruise on left foot) walking gingerly. Sore when he moves, wearing a walking boot at times. “That’s what makes it feel the best. Keeps it stabilized,” he said. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 22, 2023

Tonight’s pitching matchup is Dylan Cease (4-3) versus Sonny Gray (4-4). Both are having a season of no-decisions. Even though Gray’s ERA is one point lower than Cease, he has just one more decision to his name in their 19 starts this year.

Dylan’s last start was a win in Atlanta on Sunday. He went just five innings of one-run ball and only gave up three hits, three walks, and struck out six. Minnesota is not nearly as mighty of an opponent as last week’s, so we will see if Cease can keep the bats quiet again tonight. The dominant righthander has started 11 games against the Twins in his career. In these starts, he is 4-4 with a 5.03 ERA. In 59 innings of work, he was walked 28 and struck out 65.

Gray’s last was a loss on Monday in Seattle. In 5 2⁄3 innings, the righty was touched for five hits and five runs. He walked a total of four Mariners and struck out five. Gray has appeared in 11 games (10 starts and one relief appearance) against the White Sox in his career. He has a 5-2 record with a 4.08 ERA in those appearances. In 57 1⁄3 innings, he has walked 23 and struck out 53.

I am still unsure with what is happening with the bottom third of the lineup, but I’m done asking questions. Eloy Jiménez is back in the lineup at DH for the second game in a row, at least. Because of Vaughn’s foot bruise, Yasmani Grandal will get the start at first base. Based on how the White Sox are lined up tonight, I am going with Luis Robert Jr. as the pick to click.

Byron Buxton will look to continue his slugging tonight after going 2-for-4 last night with four RBIs. Max Kepler has been feast-or-famine against Cease, with just a .682 career OPS but slugging three homers in 26 PAs.

Game No. 100 of the season this evening.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/B0Ymo1PiRq — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 22, 2023

First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. Tonight’s game is being aired on FOX and can be heard on ESPN 1000.