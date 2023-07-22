Share All sharing options for: Twins 3, White Sox 2: It was good, until it wasn’t

Both starting pitchers tonight had quality starts. One was rewarded for his efforts, and the other was Dylan Cease.

The White Sox threatened early in the first, with a pair of hits and a walk, but didn’t cash in. What I am about to tell you might not sound real, but I promise you it is: The first-inning, bases-loaded situation was the 71st time this season the South Siders have left the bags packed. This is the third-most in the American League.

The White Sox did strike first, though, in the top of the third, with some crafty base running. Things got started with back-to-back singles from Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. When Robert took off to steal second the throw from catcher went through, allowing TA to steal home and score the first run.



Then Robert came around to score on a two-out Yasmani Grandal single.



The Twins answered in their half of the third inning with a leadoff double by Christian Vasquez. He got to third on a ground out by Michael A. Taylor and was brought around on a Carlos Correa ground-rule double. Cease struck out the next two batters to end the threat and maintain the lead.

Keynan Middleton entered the game in the seventh and retired one batter before runners were on first and second, and he was replaced by Gregory Santos. Vasquez took the first pitch he saw off of the left field wall to tie the game at two.

No surprise, neither Sonny Gray nor Dylan Cease would get a decision.

Taylor put the Twins up, 3-2, with a single just one batter later.

The White Sox threatened in the top of the eighth with a leadoff double and walk, but they would leave Robert and pinch-runner Remillard stranded at second and third. Jhoan Duran came in to close things out in the ninth, and White Sox hitters stood no chance against the 102 mph flame thrower.

On a positive note for the night, Cease lowered his ERA to 4.04 after only allowing one run over six innings. He walked just two and struck out nine. Starting pitchers are going to be moved in the coming weeks — and Dylan just made a great trade case for himself.

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP in tonight's win? Yasmani Grandal: 2-for-3, RBI, BB

Dylan Cease: 6.0 IP, ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Dylan Cease: 6.0 IP, ER, 2 BB, 9 K
Tim Anderson: 2-for-5, R

94% Dylan Cease: 6.0 IP, ER, 2 BB, 9 K (17 votes)

0% Tim Anderson: 2-for-5, R (0 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was tonight's Cold Cat? Seby Zavala: 0-for-3, 2 K

Oscar Colas: 1-for-4, K

Keynan Middleton: L, 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, BB

15% Oscar Colas: 1-for-4, K (2 votes)

76% Keynan Middleton: L, 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, BB (10 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Six Pack of Stats

Pressure Play

The last at-bat of the game provided the highest LI play. Luis Robert Jr.’s strikeout at the hands of Jhoan Duran had a 5.43 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Gavin Sheets had an opportunity to record an RBI, but instead struck out to end the eighth. His pLI tonight was 5.11.

Top Play

It’s no surprise that Vasquez’s game-tying double was tonight’s top play, with a 30.2% WPA.

Top Performer

Vasquez also wins this category this evening with a 35.0% WPA. Honorable mention to our ace, Dylan Cease, who had a WPA of 26.5%.

Hardest Hit

Jake Burger’s force out in the top of the sixth came off his bat at 113.7 mph.

Weakest Contact

Burger also had the weakest contact of the night with his 43.4 mph line out in the eighth.

Luckiest Hit

Tim Anderson’s ninth-inning single had an .090 xBA.

Toughest Out

Elvis Andrus lined out in the second, even though his xBA was .530.

Longest Hit

There were no home runs this evening, but Carlos Correa’s 400-foot double flew farthest.

Magic Number: 13

This was the 13th time this season the White Sox took a lead into the seventh inning or later ... and lost the game.