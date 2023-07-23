DISH Deluxe 2 — Mark Buehrle’s perfect game

Where were you 13 years ago today? Almost undoubtedly, you were either glued in front of the television from the first inning forward, or at least got to a screen after Hawk implored all White Sox fans to call their mothers, daughters, sons and fathers.

If you were really lucky, and some of you may have been, you were in the park.

Malachi Hayes and Brett Ballantini were, unwittingly sitting just a few seconds apart on the home dugout side. The pair revisit the game and gush some trivia. In a season like this one, maybe memory lane ain’t such a bad place.

Setting the scene — including the fact that the White Sox were right in the first-place hunt on the occasion of this game

Tracing some highlights: Josh Fields, Gabe Kapler, box score details, Dewayne Wise ...

Audio-visuals! Ramon Castro talks to Brett about the perfect game a year later, one of Brett’s snaps from the game, the split-second before Kapler almost broke all of our hearts

An “exclusive” “premiere” at our Sox Populi YouTube channel: Brett’s footage of the final out, from Section 143

The worthy case to be made for Mark Buehrle in the Hall of Fame

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.