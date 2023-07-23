Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Happy (??) Sunday, as we endure another painful Chicago White Sox game against the Minnesota Twins, who have already won the series but can secure a sweep this afternoon.

Even though today might be painful, it wasn’t 14 years ago on this day when Mark Buehrle threw the 18th perfect game in MLB history.

#OTD in 2009: Mark Buehrle threw the 18th perfect game in MLB history and 2nd in franchise history.

It will be Lucas Giolito against Bailey Ober this afternoon, as Giolito pitches what might be one of his last games in a White Sox uniform. Let’s not think about that, though, let’s just hope he has a better outing than he did against the New York Mets his last time out: just 3 2⁄3 innings with six hits, eight runs, five walks, and five strikeouts. This moved his ERA to 3.96, and he is 6-6 on the season.

Ober is 6-4 this season in 15 games, and has a 2.74 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. The 28-year-old who was drafted by the Twins in 2017 has been great this year, and had a decent outing last time out against the Seattle Mariners, going six innings with seven hits, three runs, and five strikeouts. He relies on four pitches in his arsenal, using his fastball the most at 44.6%. He follows with a changeup (25.7%), slider (21.4%), and curveball (8.2%).

Andrew Benintendi and Tim Anderson will take the first two spots, followed by Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez. Yasmani Grandal is at first today and Jake Burger will take third, Oscar Colás is in right, and Zach Remillard is at second. Seby Zavala closes it out at catcher.

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT and you can watch on NBCSCHI or listen at ESPN 1000. I’m at Disney AKA “The Happiest Place on Earth” so I’m still trying to decide if I’m going to let this game ruin my happiness. We’ll see.

