Bird App Recap: Twins 5, White Sox 4 (12 innings)

The South Siders look to avoid a sweep against the division rival, Minnesota Twins. Here is how Pedro Grifol lined ’em up today.

Another update from Grifol regarding Yoán Moncada, who has been hot while rehabbing at Charlotte and could be returning to the team sooner than later. Last we heard a few days ago, he was going to be rehabbing longer than expected. Everyone is confused, we’re just the messenger.

Yoan Moncada could return to lineup from rehab stint Tuesday when White Sox host the Cubs. Pedro Grifol not ruling out Jake Burger playing second base. ‘Why not’?’ Grifol said.



‘They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.’ — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 23, 2023

How about a much for fun and pleasant update. On this day in 2009, Mark Buehrle threw his perfect game!

#OTD in 2009: Mark Buehrle threw the 18th perfect game in MLB history and 2nd in franchise history. #WhiteSox x @GuaranteedRate pic.twitter.com/p236TEzGqm — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 23, 2023

We’re not sure how many more of these tweets we will get, so as a reminder, IT’S GIO DAY!

GIO DAYYYYY ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/rvnwycurez — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 23, 2023

Before the game, Grifol said he needed to leave an injured Eloy Jiménez in the lineup for his bat ... I suppose it paid off? (For now).

Eloy Jimenez murdered that Bailey Ober fastball, more please pic.twitter.com/XrhShvAioZ — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 23, 2023

In the next inning, Oscar Colás threw Max Kepler out at the plate with a near-perfect laser throw to Seby Zavala. Sox still lead it, 1-0.

That throw was a volume 12 on Oscar's Baseball Boom Box. — Tony Marchese (@TonyOnTap) July 23, 2023

In the top of the third, Zach Remillard goes deep to left, blasting his first career MLB home run.

Uh oh IT’S REMILLARD HOURS — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 23, 2023

it’s time to buy a remillard jersey — ash (@kaneandfrolikk) July 23, 2023

This is somewhat bleak, if we’re being honest.

Zach Remillard has hit a HR before TA — Tony Blundetto (@WhiteSoxChirper) July 23, 2023

Gio is dealing a shutout through three, and has had some nasty stuff this afternoon.

Lucas Giolito, 93mph Fastball and 85mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/gau28Ri4rd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2023

Lucas Giolito essentially struck out Michael A. Taylor several times in the same at-bat, with a few checked swings before finally getting him looking to end the inning. Even Twins fans are questioning his strategy.

Michael A Taylor, my brother, swing the bat — Alan McCaulley (@AlanMcCaulley) July 23, 2023

Another K for Giolito in the fifth, and he’s up to nine now. Some of us Sox fans are hoping he’s still around in a few weeks.

Gio is one of the few guys worth keeping on this team, so Hahn will trade him, of course — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) July 23, 2023

I’m not crying, you are.

Nine strikeouts, six hits and three walks allowed in five scoreless innings for Lucas Giolito. You wonder if it was his last start in White Sox uniform. pic.twitter.com/J5r4xBwTjX — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 23, 2023

Joe Kelly with a clean and efficient six inning — three outs, three K’s.

Joe kelly trade value — Damien Collado (@DamienCollado) July 23, 2023

Reynaldo López had a great two-inning outing today. Many are saying he back.

We need to have a discussion about Reynaldo Lopez:



ReyLo in April (14 games): 8.76 ERA, 1.70 WHIP



ReyLo since May 1st (29 games): 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 23, 2023

Oscar Colás with a three-hit day? He should probably tone it down.

Yikes I think he was playing at a 10 here. Sox need him to turn it down to an 8. I can’t believe Pedro didn’t pull him immediately. What is this kid thinking? https://t.co/LWjCDZLTEQ — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) July 23, 2023

We will ignore getting thrown out on the next batter, and focus on the good stuff.

Oscar Colás’ 100.9 mph assist was:



- the fastest OF assist of the year in MLB



- the White Sox fastest-tracked OF assist under Statcast (2015) https://t.co/1vYE4oGCNU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 23, 2023

The White Sox played too clean of a game, so Kendall Graveman had to make sure they still remained on-brand as a team. A walk and a single to open the inning immediately threatened the three-run lead.

They’re going to blow this aren’t they?? ‍♀️ — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 23, 2023

Yes, yes they are. All tied up after after nine, because no, we can’t have nice things.

Kendall, don’t put me in an early grave, man. — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 23, 2023

This tracks.

Tim Anderson bailed the Sox out in the 10th, ripping an RBI double into the right-center gap. Good Guys back ahead, 4-3.

Tim Anderson trying to salvage the Remillard glory game.#WhiteSox — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) July 23, 2023

But once again, the Twins scored in the bottom of the inning, and we’re tied up once again. How great.

The White Sox finding new ways to lose nearly every game pic.twitter.com/WYgqlybZZH — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 23, 2023

An inning-ending fly out to Luis Robert Jr. ends the walk-off threat, and we move to the 11th. Collectively, we’ve had enough.

Replace “game” with “season.” — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) July 23, 2023

This explains everything.

That's strikeout number 14 for White Sox pitching.



Entering today, they're 0-9 this season when they strike out at least 14 batters. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 23, 2023

No score for the Sox in the 11th.

You guys ever seen a comedy show before? Check out the 2023 Chicago White Sox series on the NBC Sports Chicago! — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) July 23, 2023

Yasmani Grandal with a clutch play at first, and thank you to the Twins for bunting with two outs. To the 12th we go ...

Wow what a play Yaz! — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 23, 2023

Mfw watching Joey Gallo's bunt pic.twitter.com/1Qij3K9RQi — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 23, 2023

South Siders can’t get it done in the top of the 12th, still tied, 4-4.

turning on the sox game and hoping I cause it to come to a merciful end — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) July 23, 2023

A bunt to bring up the #9 hitter with 2 outs? pic.twitter.com/uOh2K4n81y — Greg Miller, Potato Chip Filler (@GregMiller86) July 23, 2023

It finally happens. Twins get it done in the bottom of the inning, and officially sweep the White Sox.

“we would tell you this has been a well played game, we’d be kidding you”



glad to see you’ve become bitter, @stevestone — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 23, 2023

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, folks.

#WhiteSox getting swept in Minnesota is hilarious. Blow this thing up already. — Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 23, 2023