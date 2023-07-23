 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Twins 5, White Sox 4 (12 innings)

The South Siders blow another lead and get swept, embarrassing themselves one final time before returning to Chicago.

By Kristina Airdo
@aliwhitesox

The South Siders look to avoid a sweep against the division rival, Minnesota Twins. Here is how Pedro Grifol lined ’em up today.

Another update from Grifol regarding Yoán Moncada, who has been hot while rehabbing at Charlotte and could be returning to the team sooner than later. Last we heard a few days ago, he was going to be rehabbing longer than expected. Everyone is confused, we’re just the messenger.

How about a much for fun and pleasant update. On this day in 2009, Mark Buehrle threw his perfect game!

We’re not sure how many more of these tweets we will get, so as a reminder, IT’S GIO DAY!

Before the game, Grifol said he needed to leave an injured Eloy Jiménez in the lineup for his bat ... I suppose it paid off? (For now).

In the next inning, Oscar Colás threw Max Kepler out at the plate with a near-perfect laser throw to Seby Zavala. Sox still lead it, 1-0.

In the top of the third, Zach Remillard goes deep to left, blasting his first career MLB home run.

This is somewhat bleak, if we’re being honest.

Gio is dealing a shutout through three, and has had some nasty stuff this afternoon.

Lucas Giolito essentially struck out Michael A. Taylor several times in the same at-bat, with a few checked swings before finally getting him looking to end the inning. Even Twins fans are questioning his strategy.

Another K for Giolito in the fifth, and he’s up to nine now. Some of us Sox fans are hoping he’s still around in a few weeks.

I’m not crying, you are.

Joe Kelly with a clean and efficient six inning — three outs, three K’s.

Reynaldo López had a great two-inning outing today. Many are saying he back.

Oscar Colás with a three-hit day? He should probably tone it down.

We will ignore getting thrown out on the next batter, and focus on the good stuff.

The White Sox played too clean of a game, so Kendall Graveman had to make sure they still remained on-brand as a team. A walk and a single to open the inning immediately threatened the three-run lead.

Yes, yes they are. All tied up after after nine, because no, we can’t have nice things.

This tracks.

Tim Anderson bailed the Sox out in the 10th, ripping an RBI double into the right-center gap. Good Guys back ahead, 4-3.

But once again, the Twins scored in the bottom of the inning, and we’re tied up once again. How great.

An inning-ending fly out to Luis Robert Jr. ends the walk-off threat, and we move to the 11th. Collectively, we’ve had enough.

This explains everything.

No score for the Sox in the 11th.

Yasmani Grandal with a clutch play at first, and thank you to the Twins for bunting with two outs. To the 12th we go ...

South Siders can’t get it done in the top of the 12th, still tied, 4-4.

It finally happens. Twins get it done in the bottom of the inning, and officially sweep the White Sox.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, folks.

