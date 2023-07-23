Twins 5, White Sox 4 (11 innings): How sweep it isn’t

The Chicago White Sox ended a long road trip by getting swept by the division-leading Minnesota Twins to put them 12 games back of first place and 19 games under .500. It’s just awful stuff and at this point, there can’t be any other way to spin it.

Things started brightly, as the hobbled Eloy Jiménez homered off of Bailey Ober in the top second inning to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

Oscar Colás showed off some arm strength from right field in the bottom of the second inning, after Lucas Giolito allowed a leadoff double to Max Kepler. Kepler tried to score on a Matt Wallner, only to be gunned down at home.

Zach Remillard continued his impressive showing in the majors with his first career MLB home run to left center. Save that baseball!

Remillard had a big day, adding an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning after Colás singled and stole second.

Now at 3-0, things were looking solid.

Oh, wait! No lead is safe with the White Sox!

Giolito went five innings with six hits, no runs, and nine strikeouts, which included his 1,000th career K.

Joe Kelly saw an inning of work, along with two from Reynaldo López. In the ninth with Kendall Graveman is where things started to fall apart. In a save opportunity, Graveman started off the frame with a walk and a single, leading to an RBI double from Willi Castro to cut the lead to 3-1. Carlos Correa had a sacrifice fly to score Ryan Jeffers from third, and then with two outs, Alex Kirilloff doubled to drive in Castro and tie the game.

To extras we went. And since the White Sox can never seem to score with RISP, the outcome of this one wasn’t looking too good.

Tim Anderson gave us some false hope in the top of the 10th inning, doubling in the ghost runner Remillard with two outs to take a 4-3 lead.

The Twins answered back in the bottom half after a wild pitch by Tanner Banks set up a sacrifice fly from Kyle Farmer to tie it back up and carry on into the 11th.

A quick top of the 11th inning from the White Sox led to a game-winning opportunity for the Twins, but that fell just short after a good play by Yasmani Grandal at first base and a bunt pop-out from Joey Gallo.

The game now went into the 12th inning, where the White Sox were unable to score with despite being spotted a leadoff runner at second for the third straight time. This time, the Twins took advantage in the bottom half with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, as Jeffers singled with runners on second and third and two outs, putting an end the pain and misery.

Another disappointing loss leads to the nail in the coffin, even though it seems like we’ve said that a million times this year. There is an off-day tomorrow but the team returns to action on Tuesday, at home against the Chicago Cubs in the Crosstown Classic. Prepare for whichever mediocre team wins to act like they won the World Series, because, Chicago sports.

Poll Who was the MVP of today’s heartbreaker? Lucas Giolito: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 9 K, HB, 26.5% WPA

Reynaldo López: 2 IP, 2 K, HOLD, 9.9% WPA

Joe Kelley: IP, 3 K, HOLD, 5.2% WPA

Tim Anderson: 2-for-5, 2B, K, RBI in 10th, 31.8% WPA

Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-5, HR, R, RBI, 15.4% WPA

Oscar Colás: 3-for-5, R, 2 K, RF assist at home, 1-for-2 SB, 12.0% WPA

