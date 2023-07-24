White Sox Minor League Update: July 23, 2023

Just another rough one for the Charlotte offense, which only came away with four hits and one run. The good thing? Yoán Moncada had two doubles today, as he gets ready to join the White Sox again. Will it be his last week as a Sox? That we won’t know until August 2. Lenyn Sosa, who could see some time soon in Chicago if certain players are traded, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a throwing error. Víctor Reyes, another player who could see time depending on personnel shifts, was extremely unlucky, going 0-for-4 despite a game-high three hard hits.

The pitching needed to be close to immaculate to get the win and they just weren’t, so Charlotte lost. Chase Solesky had a decent start, with three runs allowed over 5 1⁄3 innings. Nicholas Padilla, another guy that could be back up soon, was hit around in his outing.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yoán Moncada: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-2, 1 BB, 0 K

Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Chase Solesky: 5 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 1-for-2, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 5 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lenyn Sosa: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Erik González: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0% Erik González: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A 12-5 game is a blowout, and yet the Barons had a better than 75% chance of winning the game during the sixth inning. They had just tied the game on an error, and had the bases loaded with nobody out; a perfect opportunity to take the lead and cement a decent advantage. Instead, Adam Hackenberg, Ben Norman and Taylor Snyder all struck out to end the inning, and the pitching gave up seven runs over the next three frames. Not a great ending for Birmingham.

One good aspect of the game was José Rodríguez:

Popeye puts the good guys on the board with an RBI single! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/u1kcfNCZum — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 23, 2023

José went 3-for-5, with that RBI single being one of his hits. He has been on a power outburst of late, so seeing a decent, three-single day with no strikeouts isn’t half-bad. Behind the plate, Hackenberg has continued his surge of the past month. He added a couple of singles and worked a walk, to reach base three times.

The runs came in bunches for the Lookouts, as they scored 12 runs in just four separate innings. The first two came in the first and next three in the fifth; these five were all off of Garrett Schoenle. Next up, Tristan Stivors had a really rough seventh, as he couldn’t get out of the inning and gave up the next three runs for the Lookouts in the process. Last and not least, Adisyn Coffey in the ninth was responsible for the final four runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

0% Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Garrett Schoenle: 5 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Tristan Stivors: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Adisyn Coffey: 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0% Tristan Stivors: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Adisyn Coffey: 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kohl Simas goes 5 innings on Sunday for the #Dash. He allows 2R on 4H and 3BB. He strikes out 4 on 48/86. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/49ZMJJpubj — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2023

An unfortunate sixth inning, inevitably it seems, doomed the Dash to a 7-5 loss. That sixth inning was headed by Hunter Dollander, as he allowed five runs over just two outs. He did not have good control (16 strikes against 14 balls) and when he was near the zone, he got hit three times. One of those hits was a three-run homer. Before that, there wasn’t much offense, in fact, there weren’t any runs early at all for the Dash.

Kohl Simas had a good day, though, one of his few this year. He went five good innings, with his breaking pitch showing out. Though there was just four strikeouts to his name, he had 14 swing-and-misses on his day. The control wasn’t fantastic, but he still looked good overall in a really tough season. Recently-promoted Eric Adler finished out the game and kept the success he had in High-A going; he has a 1.23 ERA in six appearances now.

From the batter’s box, the offense didn’t get going until Jersey Shore had all seven runs to their total. Their first runs came in the sixth inning with a Loidel Chapelli Jr. single.

Loidel Chapelli gets the #Dash on the board, as this single drives in Michael Turner (2B). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dz8NBnZNqy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2023

He drove in Michael Turner, who had two hits on the day.

Jacob Burke, after his on-base streak ended last game, led the team with three hits. Here is one of those, a double:

Colson Montgomery, in top prospect watch, got another hit, as he remains better than .400 in High-A. It was well-struck; the wall was just a bit too high.

Colson Montgomery just missed his 3rd HR in the 9th. Settles for a single on a line shot about 6" below the yellow line on the RF wall. Jacob Burke (1B) would get to 3rd and score on a Wilfred Veras sac fly. #Dash lose 7-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rpsBCOAPwu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Michael Turner: 2-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jacob Burke: 3-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

0% Jacob Burke: 3-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

Hunter Dollander: 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0% Caberea Weaver: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Hunter Dollander: 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis scored its first run in the third, then scored one in every inning after. The sixth and seventh were really crooked, with nine runs, enough to win the game. Mario Camilletti and Bryce Willits handled the majority of the 17 runs themselves. They both had homers to help. Here’s Camilletti’s:

Mario Camilletti goes deep for the 2nd time this year. Drake Logan (BB) comes in to score. #Ballers up 6-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/AT1pFD0AGr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 23, 2023

and Willits’:

They combined for nine runs driven in and eight hits. Camilletti had the extraordinary 5-for-7 box score. Going to bat seven times in a game is astonishing in and of itself, but five hits, what a day for him, and it lands him comfortably better than an .800 OPS. For Willits, it was his 12th homer of the season. Both players should, should, get promoted once the rookie class comes in.

Meanwhile, all the arms had to do was just stand there. All kidding aside, they were, to an extent, bailed out by the 17 runs. Mason Adams, to start, and Billy Seidl, to end, allowed all seven runs. Adams had 13 swing-and-misses, so he had that going for him, but the Mudcats were still able to tag him for seven hits. The middle of the bullpen was really effective, led by Ethan Hammerberg, who went 1 2⁄3 innings and struck out four.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Mario Camilletti: 5-for-7 1 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

0% Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 5-for-7 1 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now