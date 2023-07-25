Visiting Dugout Episode 32 — A Crosstown Classic Crossover

This episode is a little different this week — it’s all Chicago-centric! It’s also a merger of SB Nation and Fans First Sports Network misfits. That’s right, I’m talking about a Crosstown Classic Crossover episode! Sara Sanchez of Bleed Cubbie Blue joins the show to talk about what’s going on north of Sox Park and preview the upcoming Crosstown series. The White Sox are fresh off getting swept in Minnesota, while the Cubs took three of four away from their own rivals, the Cardinals. Sara also comes with a few questions of her own.

Everything is awful in the American and National League Central

What’s going on with the North Side team, anyway?

Where will the Cubs be sitting by September?

Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger — will they still be Cubs in August or next season?

Who is untouchable for the trading deadline, and who is the MVP?

Pitching matchups for part one of the series, and how easily matched they might be

Fears, threats, and the keys to winning the series

The best parts of each ballpark, and our favorite player from the other team

Around the league with love for Kim Ng, Joey Votto, and Elly De La Cruz

There was a special guest joining the show. Here’s a hint — she barks A LOT

Find Sara on Twitter as well as over at Bleed Cubbie Blue and BaseballHQ.

