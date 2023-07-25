White Sox Reacts Survey: Most hated rival

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans and fans across the country.

It’s Crosstown time again, so South Side Sox wants to know who you consider to be the biggest rival to the White Sox. We’ve got all the AL Central rivals, the Crosstown Cubs, and for old times’ sake, the Yankees.

Personally I would rank them:



Cubs

Guardians

Twins

Yankees

Royals

Tigers

But honestly, just about the only ire I can muster is toward the Cubs right now. The 1990s Cleveland club still resonates, as do the 2000s Twins. The Royals? I mean, who cares? The Tigers, eh, Phil Garner has left and gone away.

But don’t let me influence you, vote freely!

