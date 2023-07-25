Gamethread: Cubs at White Sox

The Cubs (48-51) are visiting Guaranteed Rate Field to take on the White Sox (41-60). This will be the first of four games this season between the Chicago teams.

Michael Kopech will start on the mound for the South Siders. Kopech enters this game with a 4.29 ERA and a 5.89 FIP in 92 1⁄ 3 innings, rendering him a -0.2-fWAR pitcher. Kopech’s last start was against the Mets (46-53) on July 20, when he allowed one earned run on two hits in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Despite that strong performance, control has been a problem for Kopech lately. In his last five starts, Kopech issued 24 walks in 18 2⁄ 3 innings. During those games, Kopech had a 5.30 ERA and an 8.27 FIP. The White Sox will need better control from him tonight.

Kyle Hendricks, 33, will start for the North Siders. Hendricks, a right-handed pitcher, has a 3.38 ERA and a 4.21 FIP. Hendricks has accumulated 0.9 fWAR in 64 innings this season. This is the 10th season of his strong career, which has included 23.3 fWAR and a 3.45 ERA. Despite those numbers, the White Sox have done well against him in 11 starts, as Hendricks has a 4.83 ERA in 59 2⁄ 3 innings against them.

Here are the starting lineups:

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs, the #WhiteSox returned 3B Yoán Moncada from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list, optioned C Carlos Pérez to Charlotte and outrighted RHP Bryan Shaw to… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 25, 2023

Best of luck to Moncada as he rejoins the 26-man roster.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. Let’s get off to a good start in this intracity series.