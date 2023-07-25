All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Cubs 7, White Sox 3

The White Sox look to take the first game of the short series against the Cubs to hold on to their Crosstown hardware. Will they pull it off?

Ahead of the game, the White Sox honored the newest member of the Hall of Fame, Pat Hughes.

Very classy gesture by the @whitesox to salute Pat Hughes. pic.twitter.com/NINSH6rudf — Mike Praznowski (@PrazMaster) July 25, 2023

OK! Let’s get rolling. Both teams are garbage, and I don’t know why anyone is watching.

Michael Kopech struggles early.

Oh no — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) July 26, 2023

And it’s 2-0, Cubs.

BOOMSTICK DANSBY CUBS LEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) July 26, 2023

Wait, 3-0, and still in the second.

“Ask me after the parade”- Rick Hahn. https://t.co/k8kxb4WP6K — Eric Root (@Eric_Root54) July 26, 2023

HECK! — MONCADA SZN (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 26, 2023

It’s 2023, and this is still on the minds of fans.

That Sale trade looks worse by the day — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) July 26, 2023

Yep, 4-0.

Kopech is throwing batting practice again… — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 26, 2023

Cubs fans are heckling, but the joke is on them. We’re all empty inside.

When other fanbases try to insult Sox fans. pic.twitter.com/vzKvnzPjTp — soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) July 26, 2023

It doesn’t help that Kyle Hendricks is taking a no-hitter into the fourth.

I heard Kyle Hendricks hasn’t allowed a hit yet — John Totura (@JETotura) July 26, 2023

A mass exodus is happening across TVs all over Chicagoland, as fans reach for the remote.

yeah, I turned off the game — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 26, 2023

And the hate continues to build and fill fans with disgust.

The White Sox are legit the most unserious sports franchise in the history of sports franchises. — MeesterMike (@moscowmike13) July 26, 2023

The Cubs score, yet again.

Sacrifice fly to right by Cody Bellinger.

Cubs 5, Sox 0. Top of the 5th. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 26, 2023

WAIT! A HIT! In the fifth, but it’s a hit!

Thank you for getting a hit, Eloy. Thank you. — Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) July 26, 2023

Oh goodness, it’s 5-1.

A run! — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 26, 2023

A Nico Hoerner home run makes it 6-1.

I think I’m just going to go back to reading my book about death because watching it hurts too much. #CrosstownClassic #WhiteSox — Laura (@EllaJay912) July 26, 2023

After a called-out steal attempt was overturned, the Cubs add another stolen base to their tally.

Five stolen bases for the Cubs. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 26, 2023

Is anyone still reading this? Well if you are, it’s 7-1.

Have yourself a day, Dansby Swanson! My goodness! — Sam Pioppo (@SecondCitySam) July 26, 2023

This feels like the best time to be reminded of things Rick Hahn has said.

One of my favorite quotes on nights like tonight… especially when he refused to show his face. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YWlK6Ge6mr — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 26, 2023

The White Sox might actually start a rally?!

7-3 as Vaughn spins an infield hit. Two on, one out and Hendricks day is done. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 26, 2023

Unfortunately, Yoán Moncada is robbed of a grand slam.

The fan on the broadcast cannot believe his eyes — Kaylee (@__kaylee) July 26, 2023

While the team had some flashes of hope later in the game, nothing panned out.

Final: Cubs 7, White Sox 3



Hendricks allows three runs in 6 1/3 IP for his seventh quality start.



Cubs (49-51) tally 13 hits including four home runs -- Swanson x2, Morel and Hoerner -- and steal five bases in the win. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 26, 2023

We’re all so proud. Don’t stop now.