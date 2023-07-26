White Sox Minor League Update: July 25, 2023

If the White Sox really tear down the big club, this is not the game for you to look at from a pitching perspective. That starter, Mike Mayers, did not get out of the third inning. He struggled with getting Triple-A bats out, with six hits allowed over five outs. Rehabbing (?) Jimmy Lambert gave up three runs to end the game, and lost Charlotte’s lead.

It was a bit better on the offensive end. Again, a lot depends on how deep this trade deadline cuts, but Lenyn Sosa had a couple of hits. Víctor Reyes might see some August and September time if some outfielders leave the organization, and had a couple hits as well. For the big days in the batter’s box, let’s start with Clint Frazier, somebody who should for sure see Chicago again. His lone hit was a solo shot.

A LASER by Frazier!!! ⚡️



Clint Frazier goes YARD in the 4th pic.twitter.com/zCTlb3w71Z — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 25, 2023

Tyler Neslony won’t, or at least shouldn’t, see time in Chicago. However, he led the team in hits today. That includes his first Triple-A bomb of the year, one to right-center field.

No doubt about it!!!!



Tyler Neslony with a pic.twitter.com/WFH8ld5ARx — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 25, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Clint Frazier: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

Adam Haseley: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Erik González: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K

Mike Mayers: 2 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER (3 R), 1 BB, 3 K

John Parke: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

An exciting middle third of the game propelled the Shuckers to a lead they rode to the end. The Barons only struck out three times today as a lineup, so there were a lot of batted balls, they just didn’t fall their way enough to get more than seven hits. They only had two walks to help supplement that bad luck, so just not enough there to get to seven runs scored.

Jared Kelley pitched today, as he piggybacked the Tommy Sommer start. Sommer worked a full five innings, so Kelley came in for the final three. Not sure of the trajectory for Kelley in the pen, but maybe keep an eye on the fact he wasn’t paired with an opener or a long reliever in this game. The one earned run and six strikeouts look good, but he still showed control issues with four walks, the biggest problem in his game currently.

The offense, as it frequently has been of late, was led by Xavier Fernández.

X gettin’ the party started in Biloxi!!!



Barons take the early lead! pic.twitter.com/wgSSbYYcSX — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 25, 2023

José Rodríguez joined in for some fun, he had a single, stole a base, and walked.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

José Rodríguez: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Jared Kelley: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

It all came down to one inning for the Grasshoppers in their search for a win today. Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Dash had a 2-1 lead. After that half-inning, Winston-Salem was down, 11-2. Yep, they gave up a 10-run innings to spur their blowout loss. It was such a bad game, even Colson Montgomery didn’t reach base, as he struck out three times. On the good front, both leads the Dash had today were courtesy of Wilfred Veras. The second one was from a solo homer.

Wilfred Veras with an absolute missile line shot over the RF wall oppo for his 10th HR on the year. 2-1 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GOosC8ZFCd — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 26, 2023

Jacob Burke had a multi-hit day, again.

Jacob Burke went 2-4 tonight. He is hitting .350 w/ an .897 OPS. He was one of 3 #Dash w/ a multi-hit effort. Veras and Elko being the others. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2CFHbBv0UY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 26, 2023

On the pitching side of good, Josimar Cousin started today for them. He was lifted after five innings, so he avoided that abysmal sixth. He looked pretty good, the lone run allowed came from a homer given up.

Josimar Cousin made the start for the #Dash in the series opener. He goes 5 innings allowing 1R (solo HR) on 2H and 1BB. He strikes out 5 on 39/62. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/07OKSPCgtX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 26, 2023

The defense was not perfect today, so five (half) of the runs in the sixth inning were unearned. Wyatt Burns and Vince Vannelle were the two arms that participated in that debacle.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Josimar Cousin: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Tim Elko: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Jacob Burke: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Wyatt Burns: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Lackluster offense leads to a four-run loss for Kannapolis. The bats mustered only three hits: singles from Logan Glass and Chris Lanzilli, and a double from Brooks Baldwin. None of those led to runs, though. Mario Camilletti reached base and Jhoneiker Betancourt drove him in with a sacrifice fly. That was it, that was all the offense today from our Low-A squad.

Drew McDaniel took the start in the opener of the series for the #Ballers. He tosses a Quality Start going 6 innings and allowing 2R on 6H and a BB. He strikes out 6 on 52/78. He takes the tough luck L as the KCB drop this one 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gBQtOKFRew — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 26, 2023

From the mound, while the bullpen wasn’t all that impressive, Drew McDaniel had a quality start. He has shown decent command this season (just a 7.5% BB-rate coming into the game), but he hasn’t shown much strikeout potential. He defied that today, with six strikeouts. McDaniel was hit around, and that has been an issue, because even with the low walk rate he has a 1.38 WHIP, so the bats aren’t exactly confused. He weathered it today to great results — the pen and offense just let him down.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Brooks Baldwin: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Logan Glass: 1-for-2, 1 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Connor Pellerin: 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Monday Rookie Games

Looks like the draft picks are starting to arrive in the ACL. Eddie Park (eighth round), Calvin Harris (fourth round), and most importantly, Jacob Gonzalez (first round) made their professional debuts on Monday.