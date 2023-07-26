BREAKING: White Sox trade Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels

The first shoe has officially dropped on the White Sox summer sell-off. Starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López, are on their way to join Shohei Ohtani on the Angels, as the club chases a playoff berth for the first time in nine years.

Angels top catching prospect (and No. 2 prospect in their system) Edgar Quero and left-handed starter Ky Bush (No. 3 overall) are the latest additions to the White Sox farm system. In 70 games with Double-A Rocket City, the switch-hitting Quero has slashed .246/.385/.332, good for a .718 OPS to go along with a career minor league OPS of .870. His ISO has taken a massive plunge (to .087) in Double-A, but he did flex for 17 homers in 2022 in High-A.

Bush got a late start on the season, missing the first two months injured, and has posted a 7.20 ERA across eight starts in two levels of the Angels’ minor league system. He is Los Angeles’ No. 3 prospect, right behind Quero.

Both will likely report to Double-A Birmingham.