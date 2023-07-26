 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Giolito and López dealt to Angels Edgar Quero (No. 2 ANA prospect, C) and Ky Bush (No. 3, LHSP) to Sox
Chicago White Sox v New York Mets
Sure to leave Chicago at season’s end via free agency, Lucas Giolito was shipped to the Angels late Wednesday.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Filed under:

BREAKING: White Sox trade Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels

Catcher Edgar Quero and LHSP Ky Bush, Anaheim’s No. 2 and 3 prospects, are the return

By Salina Rae Silver
/ new

The first shoe has officially dropped on the White Sox summer sell-off. Starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López, are on their way to join Shohei Ohtani on the Angels, as the club chases a playoff berth for the first time in nine years.

Angels top catching prospect (and No. 2 prospect in their system) Edgar Quero and left-handed starter Ky Bush (No. 3 overall) are the latest additions to the White Sox farm system. In 70 games with Double-A Rocket City, the switch-hitting Quero has slashed .246/.385/.332, good for a .718 OPS to go along with a career minor league OPS of .870. His ISO has taken a massive plunge (to .087) in Double-A, but he did flex for 17 homers in 2022 in High-A.

Bush got a late start on the season, missing the first two months injured, and has posted a 7.20 ERA across eight starts in two levels of the Angels’ minor league system. He is Los Angeles’ No. 3 prospect, right behind Quero.

Both will likely report to Double-A Birmingham.

White Sox Game Recaps

Cubs 10, White Sox 7: Crosstown crying

Bird App Recap

Bird App Recap: Cubs 10, White Sox 7

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Cubs at White Sox

Loading comments...