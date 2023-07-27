White Sox Minor League Update: July 26, 2023

Well, at least the Knights scored some runs in garbage time. The Bulls ran away to an easy victory in Durham.

It was not a day to remember for Knights starter Garrett Davila, nor was it a day to remember for most of Charlotte’s relievers. Davila allowed five runs (all earned) in 3 2⁄3 innings. When Davila left the game, the Knights trailed, 5-0, and the deficit got larger from there. The Bulls rattled off seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the game a complete blowout.

Down the stretch, Lenyn Sosa launched a two-run homer to trim the deficit back down to 10. Then, Nate Mondou drew a walk to force in a run that made the score 12-3. Yolbert Sánchez drove in a pair with a single to drive in the final two Knights runs of the game.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley: 3-for-4, 3B

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Clint Frazier: 2-for-4, 2B

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Bryan Shaw: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 66% Adam Haseley: 3-for-4, 3B (2 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 2-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

33% Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 2 RBI (1 vote)

0% Bryan Shaw: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 5 K

Nicholas Padilla: 0 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, K

Kean Wong: 0-for-4, K vote view results 0% Garrett Davila: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

100% Nicholas Padilla: 0 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

0% Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Kean Wong: 0-for-4, K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

In a thrilling game in Biloxi, the Barons came up just short against the Shuckers.

Barons starter Cristian Mena was not his best, but he made a nice recovery after allowing two runs in the first. Zavier Warren took Mena deep for a two-run homer, and Warren added an RBI single against him in the third. However, the Knights picked up a pair in the fifth, when Adam Hackenberg homered, and Taylor Snyder scored on a balk after he had doubled.

The Shuckers picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth against Andrew Pérez, who walked two, and that came back to bite him. The score remained 4-2 until the ninth, when the Barons put together a rally. Ben Norman and Terrell Tatum walked, and with two outs, Alsander Womack reached on an error to load the bases and extend the game. Then, Xavier Fernández tied the game with a clutch single.

However, it was not meant to be for the Barons, who could not force the game into extra innings. Tyler Black doubled with one out in the ninth against reliever Fraser Ellard. Freddy Zamora proceeded to drive him in with an RBI single to walk it off.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Taylor Snyder: 1-for-3, 2B

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-5, 2 RBI

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, HR

Jonah Scolaro; 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Taylor Snyder: 1-for-3, 2B (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 1-for-5, 2 RBI (0 votes)

50% Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, HR (1 vote)

50% Jonah Scolaro; 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Fraser Ellard: 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3, BB, K

Victor Torres: 0-for-2, K

Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K vote view results 50% Fraser Ellard: 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

0% Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Victor Torres: 0-for-2, K (0 votes)

50% Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Dash came up short, as the pitching staff faltered in the latter portion of this game.

In the top of the first, the Dash wasted no time getting started on offense. Wilfred Veras and Tim Elko both hit an RBI single to make it 2-0. Meanwhile, pitcher Johan Dominguez performed admirably as an opener, throwing two shutout innings.

However, the pitchers who took the mound after Dominguez did not have as easy of a time. Drew Dalquist and Hunter Dollander combined for seven earned runs in 4 2⁄3 innings, and despite a good day by the offense, the Dash could not keep pace with the Grasshoppers.

Loidel Chapelli Jr. picked up an RBI with a double in the fourth, and Elko went deep to drive in a pair in the sixth. Elko also tied the game at six in the seventh, although that was bittersweet, as that happened on a double-play grounder. The Grasshoppers proceeded to score the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-6. In the last two innings, the Dash offense only put one batter on base, when Jacob Burke walked in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jacob Burke: 2-for-3, BB

Tim Elko: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, BB

Johan Dominguez: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 50% Jacob Burke: 2-for-3, BB (1 vote)

50% Tim Elko: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (1 vote)

0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, BB (0 votes)

0% Johan Dominguez: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Drew Dalquist: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 3 K

Hunter Dollander: 2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4, 2 K vote view results 100% Drew Dalquist: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

0% Hunter Dollander: 2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers rode a great start by Shane Murphy and a huge first inning to beat the Shorebirds in Kannapolis.

In the bottom of the first, Brooks Baldwin started the four-run inning with one out and nobody on. Bryce Willits drove in Baldwin with a double, and Jhoneiker Betancourt extended the parade of hits with a single. That brought up Chris Lanzilli, who added the cherry on top with a three-run homer. That made it 4-0, and those four runs turned out to be enough.

Shane Murphy delivered five more quality innings, only allowing one run and striking out three. Murphy was quite efficient, as he only needed 52 pitches to get through his five frames. The Shorebirds finally showed some life late in the game, but Billy Seidl picked up the save by striking out three batters in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Bryce Willits: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI

Juan González: 2-for-4, 2B, BB vote view results 50% Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

50% Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (1 vote)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI (0 votes)

0% Juan González: 2-for-4, 2B, BB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-4, 3 K vote view results 0% Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3 (2 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-4, 3 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The ACL White Sox used a big third inning to pull away from the ACL Mariners, and they held on for a close victory.

In his second pro game, 2023 eighth-rounder Eddie Park used his speed to manufacture the first run of the contest. In the first, Park led off with a single, and he advanced to second on a ground out. Park proceeded to steal third, and a throwing error allowed him to score.

The ACL Mariners tied the game on a single, a double, and a productive ground out against starter Gabriel Rodriguez. However, the ACL White Sox took the lead again in the top of the third, when they really broke through.

Six of the first seven ACL White Sox hitters reached base safely in the third. After a single and two walks, a strikeout briefly stopped the rally. However, 2023 fourth-rounder Calvin Harris (also playing his second pro game) drove in two with a single, and Ronny Hernández doubled to double the lead. After all that, Godwin Bennett added a double to extend the lead to five.

The ACL White Sox middle relievers did not have as easy of a time, but they did enough to protect that early lead. In crunch time, the back end of the ACL White Sox bullpen did a terrific job. As a result, the ACL White Sox did not have to score the rest of the way.

Poll Who was the ACL White Sox MVP? Gabriel Rodriguez: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Eddie Park: 2-for-4, BB, 2 SB (0 CS)

Calvin Harris: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI

Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI vote view results 0% Gabriel Rodriguez: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

100% Eddie Park: 2-for-4, BB, 2 SB (0 CS) (1 vote)

0% Calvin Harris: 1-for-4, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now