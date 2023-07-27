 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Cubs 10, White Sox 7

Baseball sucks, eat arby’s

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox are back for the finale after being embarrassed by the Cubs to start the series, and so am I. Here’s to hoping the tweets won’t be as depressing tonight.

This might be the Crosstown Series, but let’s talk about a fun crossover between South Side Sox and CHGO.

Tim Anderson gets called out at the bottom of the first but is very clearly safe. The call was rightfully overturned.

And a Luis Robert Jr. bloop turned into a stand-up double.

Followed by Eloy Jiménez knocking Robert and Anderson in. It’s 2-0, Good Guys, with one out.

Moncada makes a, shall I say, sexy play, keeping Dansby Swanson off base, reminding all of us that he is the true third baseman.

Alas, nothing gold can stay, as Tucker Barnhart hits an RBI single, and Nico Hoerner has a two-out RBI single.

The second inning once looked promising, but that hope was short-lived.

At least the game is being fairly called — oh.

Another hit for TA? That resulted in an RBI?!

Oh, and thanks, Cubs?

Here we go again.

Jake Burger gives the White Sox an insurance run.

A few mental errors by the Cubs, a high pitch count and a lack of command from Marcus Stroman loads the bases with one out, and Robert up.

Robert knocks a run in on a fielder’s choice. Bases are still loaded with one out, this time for Jiménez, who then brings in two more. It’s 7-2, still with one out and two on.

I mean, can you imagine?

The Cubs are starting to wake up in the fifth with one run in, one out, and bases loaded for Swanson.

Swanson strikes out, but an E7 as Andrew Benintendi juggles the ball brings two in. Joe Kelly comes in to chase the final out of the fifth in a 7-5 game.

Seby Zavala can’t get in front of a wild pitch on strike three, and another run comes in. Because why not?

Yan Gomes takes a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Aaron Bummer is up and throwing in the pen as Joe Kelly walks a run in to tie the game.

Joe Kelly walks in yet another run for the Cubs to take the lead.

Evergreen tweet from Roxy, per usual.

Meanwhile, Team USA scored a goal.

Even Steve Stone is over this game.

Somehow we’re still in the seventh inning.

Keynan Middleton gives up a solo home run in the eighth, putting the Cubs up by two.

Now three.

The White Sox content creators are exhausted.

We are the laughingstock of the baseball world.

Time for the bottom of the ninth. Down by three.

And will there be accountability for this loss?

It’s not like that trophy matters anyway, I guess.

