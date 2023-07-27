Bird App Recap: Cubs 10, White Sox 7

The White Sox are back for the finale after being embarrassed by the Cubs to start the series, and so am I. Here’s to hoping the tweets won’t be as depressing tonight.

This might be the Crosstown Series, but let’s talk about a fun crossover between South Side Sox and CHGO.

Tim Anderson gets called out at the bottom of the first but is very clearly safe. The call was rightfully overturned.

Safe — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 27, 2023

And a Luis Robert Jr. bloop turned into a stand-up double.

Luis Robert is the only reason to watch this dog shit team. They don’t score here btw. — Yermin's 'Hahn’s a failure' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) July 27, 2023

Followed by Eloy Jiménez knocking Robert and Anderson in. It’s 2-0, Good Guys, with one out.

Moncada makes a, shall I say, sexy play, keeping Dansby Swanson off base, reminding all of us that he is the true third baseman.

Say what you will about Moncada, man can play a fine third base — Anthony Wayne (@triqqytripps702) July 27, 2023

Alas, nothing gold can stay, as Tucker Barnhart hits an RBI single, and Nico Hoerner has a two-out RBI single.

Name a better duo than the White Sox and turning walks and extra bases into runs. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 27, 2023

The second inning once looked promising, but that hope was short-lived.

47 pitches and ol boy looks exhausted — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) July 27, 2023

Can’t believe the Sox let a guy with a 6.18 ERA pitch tonight they’re nuking his trade value — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 27, 2023

At least the game is being fairly called — oh.

Another hit for TA? That resulted in an RBI?!

Tim might be back — Adam (@a_jenniges03) July 27, 2023

Oh, and thanks, Cubs?

Some confusion on the Cubs’ behalf helped Andrew Benintendi steal second base uncontested after a two-out walk. That allows Tim Anderson’s ensuing base hit to drive in a run and put the Sox back in front. They’re up 3-2. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 27, 2023

Here we go again.

Jake Burger gives the White Sox an insurance run.

BURGER BOMB — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 27, 2023

A few mental errors by the Cubs, a high pitch count and a lack of command from Marcus Stroman loads the bases with one out, and Robert up.

Rough defensive night for the Cubs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 27, 2023

Robert knocks a run in on a fielder’s choice. Bases are still loaded with one out, this time for Jiménez, who then brings in two more. It’s 7-2, still with one out and two on.

Eloy when he plays the Cubs pic.twitter.com/eTVeOxlGg2 — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 27, 2023

I mean, can you imagine?

losing to the White Sox lmao — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 27, 2023

The Cubs are starting to wake up in the fifth with one run in, one out, and bases loaded for Swanson.

Swanson strikes out, but an E7 as Andrew Benintendi juggles the ball brings two in. Joe Kelly comes in to chase the final out of the fifth in a 7-5 game.

And the Lance Lynn era on the South Side is ovah... — At larrold72 on dat tredz app (@Larry_Boa) July 27, 2023

Seby Zavala can’t get in front of a wild pitch on strike three, and another run comes in. Because why not?

Yan Gomes takes a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two outs.

I did a good and bet on the Cubs to win when the Sox were up by 5. — Jon (@jonklemke) July 27, 2023

Aaron Bummer is up and throwing in the pen as Joe Kelly walks a run in to tie the game.

White Sox baseball should be banned by the Geneva Convention. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) July 27, 2023

Joe Kelly walks in yet another run for the Cubs to take the lead.

Evergreen tweet from Roxy, per usual.

Meanwhile, Team USA scored a goal.

Even Steve Stone is over this game.

Somehow we’re still in the seventh inning.

Keynan Middleton gives up a solo home run in the eighth, putting the Cubs up by two.

Putting the Mid in MIDdleton — Brett (@brett_haffner) July 27, 2023

Now three.

The White Sox content creators are exhausted.

Just 59 more games this season. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 27, 2023

We are the laughingstock of the baseball world.

Time for the bottom of the ninth. Down by three.

Going into the ninth inning the #Whitesox went 1-13 and no walks after the northside team took the lead. Pedro’s boys don’t….never mind. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) July 27, 2023

And will there be accountability for this loss?

It’s not like that trophy matters anyway, I guess.

Losing both home games to the Cubs is a whole new level of embarrassing. The 2023 White Sox are collectively the biggest group of losers I’ve watched since I started following this team. No heart. No fight. No pride. No anything. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 27, 2023