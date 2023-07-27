Bird App Recap: Do we have to?

Fresh off back-to-back sweeps at the hands of the hated Twins and the (possibly) even more hated Cubs, the 41-62, crumbling shambolic wreckage of a so-called contender known as the White Sox open a four game series with the 51-51 Cleveland Guardians.

Here’s Pedro’s utterly hand-wring-worthy-if-only-we-still-had-the-energy lineup:

In roster news, the teardown of the failed rebuild has officially begun:

The #WhiteSox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. pic.twitter.com/xoAvk6EUdO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 27, 2023

Giolito leaving one way or another seemed inevitable, expected even. But it hurts, nonetheless.

Thank you for everything you've done for this team, the community and our fans, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. pic.twitter.com/RxYC9FWBQK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 27, 2023

My dear friends of WST. Honestly I’m feeling quite melancholy today. Sad that Lucas is leaving a City, Team & Coaches that he & our family love with all out hearts. Happy he gets to play meaningful games in the stretch run. I appreciate all the love & support you’ve shown him — Rick Giolito (@RickGiolito) July 27, 2023

Sadness.

In other roster news, this:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Cleveland Guardians, the #WhiteSox recalled left-hander Sammy Peralta from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 27, 2023

I mean, I guess? Does it matter? Does any of it matter?

Dylan Cease, the only starter who seems remotely safe to survive the incipient roster purge takes the mound for the home team, while righthander Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) is on the bump for the visitors. Bibee is making his first start against the South Siders, which never seems to bode well for Sox hitters.

Even for a heartbroken and downtrodden fan base, the game moves on. So here we are, ready to watch a depleted team play bad baseball.

I mean, if we have to ...

Jose Ramirez is slashing .360/.385/.600/.985 over the past week.



I am sure this information will not prove to be relevant over the next four games.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 28, 2023

Ugh. Thanks for reminding me ...

Kwan leadoff triple standing up. Fantastic start... — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 28, 2023

Steven Kwan seems like the type of guy who is going to torment the White Sox for a generation. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) July 28, 2023

One batter later ...

Four pitches in and the White Sox are down 1-0 Incredible — Matt Horner (@Matt_Horner_QL) July 28, 2023

Beautiful start fuck you @whitesox — Sox On Tap (@SoxOnTap) July 28, 2023

My sentiments exactly.

The 2023 White Sox may never win again — Fields/Moore szn (@BenTheSoxFan) July 28, 2023

Feels that way sometimes ...

Turned on the #whitesox game, saw they are already losing. #SharkWeek it is — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 28, 2023

The apathy is real ...

Kwan single, Giménez bunt single, Josh Naylor to the plate, and its quickly 3-0 in the third.

known White Sox killer Josh Naylor — Alys (@alys216) July 28, 2023

White Sox fans have to HATE Josh Naylor. #ForTheLand — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) July 28, 2023

Don’t worry, we do.

Ah, there's that fundamentally sound White Sox defense that loves to allow free bases... — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 28, 2023

Make that 4-0.

Down 4-0 with the pitcher they won't trade. #WhiteSox — Tina Dennis Noel (@TinaDNoel) July 28, 2023

Thirty-eight pitches later ...

What the fuck happened to cease...#whitesox — Hunters Hammers (@HuntersHammers) July 28, 2023

If only we knew ...

Is it just me, or is there is literally always a Naylor batting, or on deck. pic.twitter.com/Po100bNtXo — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 28, 2023

Feels that way.

At least Jake Burger is fun:

#WhiteSox Jake Burger homers (23) 358ft on a fly ball to right off #Guardians Tanner Bibee.



CLE 4 @ CHW 1; BOT 3 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) July 28, 2023

Jake Burger - Chicago White Sox (23)

pic.twitter.com/O638DoHet0 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Bibee has allowed one hit through four innings.

Jake Burger though, is having himself a night!

Rake Burger strikes again. He's been one of the few bright spots on this year's #WhiteSox team pic.twitter.com/WJDngN62A9 — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) July 28, 2023

Jake Burger off RHP Tanner Bibee - 109.2 mph, 32 degrees (423 ft Home Run)

85 mph Slider#Guardians @ #WhiteSox (B5) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) July 28, 2023

Runner on second, two outs, Cease out, Bummer and his 6.56 ERA in. And here we go ...

Like the White Sox, I have also given up on winning this year. — Laura (@EllaJay912) July 28, 2023

Bummer miraculously escapes the sixth.

But not the seventh ...

AARON BUMMER WHAT ARE YOU DOING #Whitesox — bedard from the O (@thevonius) July 28, 2023

White Sox give up a free base, a run scores.



Rinse and repeat. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 28, 2023

White Sox Killer Josh Naylor makes it 5-3.

Josh Naylor owns the White Sox.



*send tweet* — betJACK (@betJACK) July 28, 2023

Pedro never seems to learn with Bummer ...

If that's not a microcosm of the White Sox season, I don't know what is. — rickpro13 (@rickpro13) July 28, 2023

Completely predictable.

The White Sox are an absolute disaster. And I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/enRblOVMSL — Isaac Highman (@Isaac_Highman) July 28, 2023

y’all literally might be the worst team in the mlb — Slime (@ThePL4Y5) July 28, 2023

They are definitely in the running.

God Naylor is such an unlikable person — Kaylee (@__kaylee) July 28, 2023

No argument here.

A double, an error, and the other Naylor makes it 6-3.

You guys aren't going to believe this, but the Sox just gave away another free base. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 28, 2023

Ugh.

Sox put two on with two out in the bottom of the ninth, and predictably strand both.

Sox lose, 6-3.

I wrote a poem:



Roses are red, violets are blue. I hate the White Sox and so should you! #WhiteSox #SellTheTeam — Barnstar (@kevin_barnacle) July 28, 2023

The White Sox are 41-63 and have lost six straight.

Burn it all to the fucking ground ...