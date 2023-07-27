 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Do we have to?

Even for a heartbroken and downtrodden fan base, the game moves on ...

By Ryiin
Fresh off back-to-back sweeps at the hands of the hated Twins and the (possibly) even more hated Cubs, the 41-62, crumbling shambolic wreckage of a so-called contender known as the White Sox open a four game series with the 51-51 Cleveland Guardians.

Here’s Pedro’s utterly hand-wring-worthy-if-only-we-still-had-the-energy lineup:

In roster news, the teardown of the failed rebuild has officially begun:

Giolito leaving one way or another seemed inevitable, expected even. But it hurts, nonetheless.

Sadness.

In other roster news, this:

I mean, I guess? Does it matter? Does any of it matter?

Dylan Cease, the only starter who seems remotely safe to survive the incipient roster purge takes the mound for the home team, while righthander Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) is on the bump for the visitors. Bibee is making his first start against the South Siders, which never seems to bode well for Sox hitters.

Even for a heartbroken and downtrodden fan base, the game moves on. So here we are, ready to watch a depleted team play bad baseball.

I mean, if we have to ...

Ugh. Thanks for reminding me ...

One batter later ...

My sentiments exactly.

Feels that way sometimes ...

The apathy is real ...

Kwan single, Giménez bunt single, Josh Naylor to the plate, and its quickly 3-0 in the third.

Don’t worry, we do.

Make that 4-0.

Thirty-eight pitches later ...

If only we knew ...

Feels that way.

At least Jake Burger is fun:

Meanwhile, Bibee has allowed one hit through four innings.

Jake Burger though, is having himself a night!

Runner on second, two outs, Cease out, Bummer and his 6.56 ERA in. And here we go ...

Bummer miraculously escapes the sixth.

But not the seventh ...

White Sox Killer Josh Naylor makes it 5-3.

Pedro never seems to learn with Bummer ...

Completely predictable.

They are definitely in the running.

No argument here.

A double, an error, and the other Naylor makes it 6-3.

Ugh.

Sox put two on with two out in the bottom of the ninth, and predictably strand both.

Sox lose, 6-3.

The White Sox are 41-63 and have lost six straight.

Burn it all to the fucking ground ...

