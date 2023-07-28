White Sox Minor League Update: July 27, 2023

Triple-A Charlotte took the loss tonight courtesy of a ninth-inning Bulls rally, as former major league bullpen piece Bryan Shaw blew his second save with the Triple-A club. Offense abounded in the high scoring affair that saw a grand total of 34 hits. Knights starter Nate Fisher had a particularly tumultuous start, allowing seven runs (five earned) in 1 2⁄3 innings of work. A powerful Knights offense lead by key contributors Clint Frazier, Adam Haseley, and Víctor Reyes battled back in the middle innings, securing the lead in the sixth. However, a powerful Bulls offense lead by Jonathan Aranda, who is currently sporting an OPS better than 1.000, battled back in the ninth to secure the win in walk-off fashion, taking game three of the series.

Despite the high score and abundance of hits, only one home run was hit by each team.

The bomb Clint Frazier hit was his 10th of the season.

10th in 2023 for Clint Frazier!!!! pic.twitter.com/YOgxE4TUM3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 27, 2023

Plenty of grand offensive contributions in Durham tonight, but it’s up to YOU to choose the night’s MVP!

Poll Who gave the Knights' best performance of the night? Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-6, 2B, 2 R, 1 K

Víctor Reyes: 3-for-6, 2 R, 1 K

Clint Frazier: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Erik González: 4-for-5, 3 RBI

Poll Who was the Knights' biggest let-down? Nate Fisher: 1 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 BB

Bryan Shaw: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, BS

Dormant bats and shaky starting pitching doomed the Barons in Biloxi. It should surprise nobody that hot-hitting catcher Xavier Fernández drove in the Barons’ only run of the night, accounting for a third of Birmingham’s hits in the contest.

X continues his hot-streak



Fernandez’s 18th RBI of July ‍ pic.twitter.com/Wn0BvwcOlu — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 27, 2023

Opposing starter Carlos F. Rodriguez of the Milwaukee Brewers organization shoved five strong innings on just 71 pitches to stifle this free-swinging Birmingham offense and lower his ERA to a miniscule 2.64. Conversely, it was another rough start for Barons pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who only made it through 3 2⁄3 innings before turning it over to the bullpen with a six-run deficit, ballooning his Birmingham ERA to a gaudy 9.95. Both bullpens were on-point with no runs scored after the fourth inning, but enough damage had already been done to hand Birmingham the L.

In terms of bright spots, Alsander Womack walked twice on the night, showcasing the trademark patience that has made him such a consistent contributor on this Birmingham ballclub. Workhorse reliever Jerry Burke threw two solid scoreless innings in relief to contribute to 4 1⁄3 scoreless from the Barons’ bullpen. And, well, that’s about all the positivity one can salvage from a 7-to-1 loss.

Poll I know it's hard, but let's try to find an MVP to celebrate Terrell Tatum: 1-for-4, 2 K

Alsander Womack: 0-for-2, 2 BB

Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3, BB, R, 2 K

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 K

Poll The choice may be clear, but democracy dictates we have a vote for the least valuable player on the night Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-4, 3 K

Jonathan Cannon: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 BB, 4 K, L

The Dash didn’t lead at any point tonight as they took the L in close one, 6-5.

Despite losing, Winston-Salem managed to outhit Greensboro 9-to-7 thanks to multi-hit games from Wilfred Veras, Tim Elko, and Loidel Chapelli Jr. Starter Tyler Schweitzer had a rough go of it with the longball, but still managed to give the Dash six innings of five-run ball while punching five tickets.

The Grasshoppers notched a trio of home runs compared to Winston-Salem’s single homer on the night, compliments of hot-hitting Chapelli. Author’s favorites Jacob Burke and Wes Kath were hitless on the night, and top prospect Colson Montgomery continued to show exceptional patience at the plate with two more walks to add to his season total.

Poll Who was Winston-Salem's MVP? Wilfred Veras: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 K

Tim Elko: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, R

Johnny Ray: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Poll Who was Winston-Salem's cold cat? Jacob Burke: 0-for-5, 1 K

Wes Kath: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Tyler Schweitzer: 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, L

Jake Palisch: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 K

Finally! A win!

Multi-hit games from four separate Cannon Ballers powered Kannapolis to the win over the Delmarva Shorebirds. Kanny’s back-end was phenomenal with Oriel Castro and Emerson Talavera combining for three scoreless innings and three punchies to stifle an inconsistent Shorebirds offense.

Brooks Baldwin had a monster night, slugging a homer, a double, and driving in two in the Cannon Ballers’ victory. Chris Lanzilli and Jhoneiker Betancourt each drove in two runs of their own, taking advantage of a Shorebirds pitching staff that saw each pitcher surrender at least one earned run to an explosive Kannapolis offense.

Kanny selected their MVP. Do you agree?

baldWIN!



Brooks Baldwin is your 5 Star Transmission & Total Auto Care Player of the Game!



Baldwin went 3-4 with a HR to power the Ballers past the Shorebirds! pic.twitter.com/KwOCN6m9GH — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 28, 2023

Poll Do you agree that Brooks Baldwin was Kannapolis' MVP of the night? Yes

Poll Hate to find negatives in a strong, rare minor league victory, but who was Kanny's cold cat? Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Logan Glass: 0-for-4, 1 K

The ACL Sox were jumped on early and couldn’t recover in time to catch a solid ACL Padres team whose pitching was solid on the night. Sox starter Frankeli Arias took the L, giving up five runs on six innings while punching out four. He surrendered an early three-run shot to Padres prospect Romeo Sanabria, who collected four hits and four RBI on the night.

The Sox lacked power and left six on base to secure their fate. Layant Tapia reached base twice, which is good. He was also picked off of first base after his walk in the second inning, which isn’t. To Tapia’s credit, however, he did drive in a run of his own and was one of just three Complex Sox to get on base twice in the game.

Four runs wasn’t enough to do it for the ACL Sox tonight, but that’s not for a lack of effort. They’ll look to bounce back against the Padres with a solid performance tomorrow.

The recap will be brought to you by yours truly at the same time on Friday!

Poll Who was the ACL Sox's standout player? Alvaro Agüero: 2-for-5, R

Layant Tapia: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 PO/CS

Carlos Hinestroza: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

