Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Guardians 0

The White Sox are shedding players left and right, down to the skeleton crew for pitching.
live look at the white sox pitching staff wow pic.twitter.com/Zt9GCELxb1— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 28, 2023
A bullpen game against the Guardians after losing six straight sounds like the perfect activity for a Friday night. Wow, I need a life.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/ROSvbCJTP6— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 28, 2023
And it’s on Apple TV+.
An Apple TV+ game? Can't wait for the entire timeline to complain about that AND the team.— Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 28, 2023
Since the #WhiteSox game is on Apple TV, I bring you a sentimental reminder of the commercial you'd normally see... pic.twitter.com/9tHdjLtKBp— TheRealScottThorson (@SykoSkotty) July 29, 2023
A lot of White Sox fans are watching a different game tonight. I can’t say I blame them.
New threads for Lucas Giolito. pic.twitter.com/O7bPwHL6Wq— MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2023
With two outs, Luis Robert Jr. sends a solo homer to center to put the Sox on the board.
ROBERT pic.twitter.com/BbdmbOpi6n— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 28, 2023
Two runners on for Tim Anderson? Hmm.
I'm inviting Tim Anderson to my funeral, so he can let me down 1 last time #WhiteSox— Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) July 29, 2023
This game is already dull. Time for a check-in on some High-A baseball.
Anyone want to see a White Sox shortstop homer? https://t.co/mGCyQJ49NI— Asinwreck (@asinwreck) July 29, 2023
So you aren’t talking about the errors and terrible at-bats?
when will Oscar Colas do something— Zach (@zachsox) July 29, 2023
Thankfully, Touki Toussant has looked good tonight through five.
“Sox bullpen is quiet”.— WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 29, 2023
Ummmmm Len, who is even in there???
Touki Toussaint > Lucas Giolito pic.twitter.com/1mewYg5vW9— Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 29, 2023
Some action, finally! A Burger Bomb gives the Sox a 2-0 lead.
Andrew Vaughn led the White Sox with 17 homers in 2022.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 29, 2023
Jake Burger has 17 homers this season. AT HOME. And it's still July.
FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY FEET INTO THE SHRUBBERY THAT BEAUTIFUL BALD DOME KNOWS NO BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/0DCsK2BaVA— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) July 29, 2023
Off to the eighth with a two-run lead. Are we safe, or will chaos prevail?
Should we hold our breath that the Sox will break their losing streak tonight?— Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) July 29, 2023
We love a good insurance run.
RBI single by Oscar Colás.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 29, 2023
White Sox 3, Guardians 0. Bottom of the 8th.
Have y'all heard about this new fictional series on @AppleTV called the White Sox are winning right now?— Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) July 29, 2023
Take a deep breath, friends.
THREE OUTS TO GLORY— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 29, 2023
Gregory Santos comes out for the save and succeeds!
Cousin GREG FOR THE SAVE— Homer Simpson, smiling politely (@baby__nashville) July 29, 2023
A WIN????
THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A BALL GAME— hannah (@hannahlamotta) July 29, 2023
White Sox may never lose again— A.J. (@AJEarley4) July 29, 2023
Poll
Who tapped out the top tweet tonight?
-
18%
@TalkinBaseball_: Fresh Prince
-
0%
@AsInWreck: Shortstop HR
-
18%
@WhiteSoxJoy: Dead Pen
-
9%
@Mattheius2783: Touki >
-
45%
@AXSmithSports: New AppleTV Series
-
9%
@AJEarley4: Never Lose Again
Loading comments...