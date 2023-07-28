 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING TRADES: Lynn and Kelly to the Dodgers, Graveman to Houston AA starter Nick Nastrini, AA reliever Jordan Leasure come back rom L.A., C Korey Lee from the Astros
Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Guardians 0

THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A GAME

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox are shedding players left and right, down to the skeleton crew for pitching.

A bullpen game against the Guardians after losing six straight sounds like the perfect activity for a Friday night. Wow, I need a life.

And it’s on Apple TV+.

A lot of White Sox fans are watching a different game tonight. I can’t say I blame them.

With two outs, Luis Robert Jr. sends a solo homer to center to put the Sox on the board.

Two runners on for Tim Anderson? Hmm.

This game is already dull. Time for a check-in on some High-A baseball.

So you aren’t talking about the errors and terrible at-bats?

Thankfully, Touki Toussant has looked good tonight through five.

Some action, finally! A Burger Bomb gives the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Off to the eighth with a two-run lead. Are we safe, or will chaos prevail?

We love a good insurance run.

Take a deep breath, friends.

Gregory Santos comes out for the save and succeeds!

A WIN????

