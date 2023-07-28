Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Guardians 0

All sharing options for:

The White Sox are shedding players left and right, down to the skeleton crew for pitching.

live look at the white sox pitching staff wow pic.twitter.com/Zt9GCELxb1 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 28, 2023

A bullpen game against the Guardians after losing six straight sounds like the perfect activity for a Friday night. Wow, I need a life.

And it’s on Apple TV+.

An Apple TV+ game? Can't wait for the entire timeline to complain about that AND the team. — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 28, 2023

Since the #WhiteSox game is on Apple TV, I bring you a sentimental reminder of the commercial you'd normally see... pic.twitter.com/9tHdjLtKBp — TheRealScottThorson (@SykoSkotty) July 29, 2023

A lot of White Sox fans are watching a different game tonight. I can’t say I blame them.

New threads for Lucas Giolito. pic.twitter.com/O7bPwHL6Wq — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2023

With two outs, Luis Robert Jr. sends a solo homer to center to put the Sox on the board.

Two runners on for Tim Anderson? Hmm.

I'm inviting Tim Anderson to my funeral, so he can let me down 1 last time #WhiteSox — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) July 29, 2023

This game is already dull. Time for a check-in on some High-A baseball.

Anyone want to see a White Sox shortstop homer? https://t.co/mGCyQJ49NI — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) July 29, 2023

So you aren’t talking about the errors and terrible at-bats?

when will Oscar Colas do something — Zach (@zachsox) July 29, 2023

Thankfully, Touki Toussant has looked good tonight through five.

“Sox bullpen is quiet”.

Ummmmm Len, who is even in there??? — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) July 29, 2023

Touki Toussaint > Lucas Giolito pic.twitter.com/1mewYg5vW9 — Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 29, 2023

Some action, finally! A Burger Bomb gives the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Vaughn led the White Sox with 17 homers in 2022.



Jake Burger has 17 homers this season. AT HOME. And it's still July. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 29, 2023

FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY FEET INTO THE SHRUBBERY THAT BEAUTIFUL BALD DOME KNOWS NO BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/0DCsK2BaVA — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) July 29, 2023

Off to the eighth with a two-run lead. Are we safe, or will chaos prevail?

Should we hold our breath that the Sox will break their losing streak tonight? — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) July 29, 2023

We love a good insurance run.

RBI single by Oscar Colás.

White Sox 3, Guardians 0. Bottom of the 8th. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 29, 2023

Have y'all heard about this new fictional series on @AppleTV called the White Sox are winning right now? — Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) July 29, 2023

Take a deep breath, friends.

THREE OUTS TO GLORY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 29, 2023

Gregory Santos comes out for the save and succeeds!

Cousin GREG FOR THE SAVE — Homer Simpson, smiling politely (@baby__nashville) July 29, 2023

A WIN????

THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A BALL GAME — hannah (@hannahlamotta) July 29, 2023

White Sox may never lose again — A.J. (@AJEarley4) July 29, 2023