White Sox blank Guardians, 3-0

Five pitchers gone from the roster in the past few days? Never mind. The ones left will take care of things.
Mainly taking care of things was Touki Toussaint, who tossed five innings of three-hit, one-walk, shutout ball, with one of his 83 pitches being the one that was the key to victory.
Cleveland had loaded the bases in the first on a usually-dreaded leadoff walk, a Gavin Sheets error and a single, but Josh Bell got excited over a middle-middle sinker and bounced it into a double play, and that was basically it for the Guardians offense.
The White Sox then got all the offense they would need three batters into their half of the inning, when Luis Robert Jr. got a hanging curve from Xzavion Curry.
The 412-footer left the bat at 104.2 mph, which was all the oomph it needed.
That was it for scoring until the bottom of the sixth, when Jake Burger welcomed old friend Daniel Norris to the GuRF on his first visit in a new uniform with a blast that made Robert’s look like a pop-up.
Burger’s 111.6 mph, 450-foot crush job was his third homer in two days. Having the Guardians be kind enough to leave a tiring lefty in against him was appreciated.
Oscar Colás wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth. That was Chicago’s first hit in nine tries with runners in scoring position, but in this game ineptitude in such situations didn’t matter, because the visitors went 1-for-8 in such situations themselves.
Tanner Banks followed Toussaint’s excellent outing with three scoreless frames of his own. Gregory Santos came in for the ninth, and it looked like another bullpen implosion was underway when he gave up a single and hit a batter. Santos then threw four bad pitches in a row to Oscar González, but González was kind enough to wave futilely at three of them for some reason, and the shutout was complete.
Bizarre stat to remember — the White Sox drew six walks.
Honest.
And six batters drew one each.
The last one even led to a run.
Bet you didn’t think that was possible, did you?
The win ends a six-game losing streak and pulls the Sox to a mere 21 games shy of .500, while bringing the Guardians back to even on the season.
It also ties this series at one apiece, with the next game set for 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The famed Undecided will take the mound for the Sox against rookie Logan Allen.
Poll
Who takes MVP honors tonight?
-
100%
Touki Toussaint: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 K, WIN, takes the ball, like, every day, 28.7% WPA,
-
0%
Tanner Banks: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 K, 24-of-30 strikes, 22.3% WPA
-
0%
Andrew Benintendi: 2-for-3, BB, K, 10.8% WPA
-
0%
Jake Burger: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, 8.6%
Poll
Who was the Cold Cat in tonight’s win?
-
66%
Tim Anderson: 0-for-3, BB, GIDP, -12.6% WPA
-
0%
Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-4, K, -6.7% WPA
-
33%
Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, 2 K, -6.0% WPA
