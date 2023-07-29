White Sox Minor League Update: July 28, 2023

The Knights hit the ball hard all game, but underwhelming pitching doomed them against the Durham Bulls. Recent addition Kean Wong notched a solid three hits in the losing effort from the 9-spot in the order, as one of the few bright spots for Charlotte. Starter Chase Soleky was solid in the early going, but got hit hard in the middle innings. He was saddled with the loss in a 4 1⁄3 -inning, eight-run debacle. Two runs would wind up being all the Knights had to show for all the hard contact they made, as they failed to launch the ball out of the park and routinely left runners in scoring position.

On the season, Charlotte has fallen to a 38-61 record and find themselves at rock-bottom in the International League East standings, 12 games back of ninth-place Syracuse. Hopefully new additions Adam Hackenberg and Xavier Fernández from Double-A Birmingham will provide the spark needed for the Knights to make up ground.

ROSTER MOVES: Catchers Adam Hackenberg & Xavier Fernández, as well as LHP Haylen Green, have been promoted to Charlotte today from the @BhamBarons!



Welcome aboard, Adam, Xavier & Haylen! https://t.co/Nh1cVOUFYt — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 28, 2023

Poll Who was the silver lining in the Knights’ loss? Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Kean Wong: 3-for-4, 2 R

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, 1 K vote view results 0% Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Kean Wong: 3-for-4, 2 R (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights’ LEAST valuable player? Clint Frazier: 0-for-3, 1 K

Nate Mondou: 0-for-4, 2 K

Chase Solesky: 4 1⁄3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Haylen Green: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Clint Frazier: 0-for-3, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 4 1⁄3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Haylen Green: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Unfortunately, Double-A Birmingham didn’t fare much better ...

Top prospect and author favorite Matt Thompson endured another rough outing tonight. Thompson only punched one ticket while allowing seven runs (five earned) and took the L despite the offense jumping out to an early lead. Birmingham’s offense was spearheaded by a three-hit effort from leadoff batter Terrell Tatum. Edgar Quero, the star catching prospect acquired in the Lucas Giolito trade, failed to record a hit but drove in one run via HBP in the losing effort. Ben Norman had the only Barons longball on the night, and pitcher Garrett Schoenle had a solid two-inning appearance that lowered his ERA to 6.31 on the year. Newly promoted prospect Iván González walked and scored a run in his Double-A debut.

STORMIN’ NORMIN GOES DEEP ️



Barons up early on the Shuckers pic.twitter.com/GQzs9OTcGb — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 29, 2023

On the other side of the scorecard, No. 2 prospect in all of baseball Jackson Chourio doubled twice and drove in two of Biloxi’s nine runs. Shut-down pitching performances from the Shuckers’ Robbie Baker and TJ Shook confounded the Barons’ offense, holding them scoreless after the fourth inning.

Poll Who was Birmingham’s silver lining in the loss? Terrell Tatum: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 K

Ben Norman: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 1 K

Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Terrell Tatum: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was Birmingham’s LEAST valuable player on the night? Matt Thompson: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Jason Matthews: 0-for-3

Adisyn Coffey: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Matt Thompson: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews: 0-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Adisyn Coffey: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Sweet redemption tonight in Greensboro!

In case you were wondering whether or not top prospect Colson Montgomery can be stopped, he can’t. Montgomery tallied a double, a homer, and two RBIs in Winston-Salem’s 7-4 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Starting pitcher Connor McCullough threw five serviceable innings of four-run ball and the bullpen held the Grasshoppers scoreless after the fourth to record Winston-Salem’s 44th win of the year.

Colson Montgomery stays hot with the @WSDashBaseball, now slashing .385/.579/.615 at High-A.



The top-ranked @whitesox prospect smokes a line-drive two-run shot over the right-field wall: pic.twitter.com/aN26k9tNCQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 29, 2023

Closer Eric Adler walked two and surrendered a hit in the ninth, but navigated a scoreless inning anyway, earning his third save at the High-A level. In addition to Montgomery, a trio of Dash hitters enjoyed multi-hit performances on the evening. Loidel Chapelli Jr. stayed hot in the leadoff spot with a two-hit game. DJ Gladney one-upped his leadoff man with three hits of his own. Tim Elko doubled and singled, batting cleanup on the night.

There were plethora of productive performances on the night, but only one can be your Dash MVP.

Poll Who was the Dash’s MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 K

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Tim Elko: 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB

DJ Gladney: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R vote view results 0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the least valuable player in the victory? Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4

Connor McCullough: 5IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 K

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-5, 4 K vote view results 0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Connor McCullough: 5IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 1-for-5, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis keeps the good times comin’ with a home win against the Shorebirds!

A dominant performance from a trio of Cannon Ballers pitchers lifted Kannapolis to victory in a 5-to-1 contest against the Dalmarva Shorebirds. Starter Peyton Pallette took the ball to begin the game and pitched four strong innings while striking out five Shorebirds batters. He surrendered a solo shot to right fielder Luis Gonzalez that would prove to be the only Delmarva run of the game. Manuel Veloz came in for the fifth inning and delivered four frames of scoreless ball before turning the final inning over to Billy Seidl. Seidl allowed a hit, but locked in to hold Delmarva scoreless in the ninth to end the game.

Kanny put up five runs on the day and were lead offensively by slugging first baseman Bryce Willits and hot-hitting third baseman Brooks Baldwin. Willits tallied two hits and two runs driven in for the Cannon Ballers, and last night’s MVP Brooks Baldwin reached base three times and knocked a ball out of his home ballpark in the victory.

That said, do you reward a pitcher with tonight’s MVP honors? Will Brooks Baldwin earn his second straight SSS reader MVP nod, or will he be unseated by Kanny’s MVP choice Bryce Willits?

Have a game Bryce!



Bryce Willits is your 5 Star & Total Auto Care Player of the Game!



Willits went 2-4 with 2 RBI's in the first inning as the Ballers continue their hot streak against the Shorebirds! pic.twitter.com/Ghi6xsd6t0 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 29, 2023

Poll Who wins Kannapolis MVP honors in the victory? Manuel Veloz: 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K, W

Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER

Brooks Baldwin: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, 2 R

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 1 K vote view results 0% Manuel Veloz: 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K, W (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, 2 R (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was Kanny’s cold cat? Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-4, 2 K

Javier Mora: 0-for-3, 3K

Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3, 3 K vote view results 0% Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Javier Mora: 0-for-3, 3K (0 votes)

0% Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The ACL White Sox secure the farm’s third win on the day!

Strong pitching and a triumphant return to the lineup for top prospect Ryan Burrowes propelled the ACL White Sox to victory over the ACL Padres. Starter Ricard Brizuela took to the mound to begin the seven-inning affair and delivered five innings of one-run ball before being relieved in the sixth by lanky lefty Daniel Gonzalez. Gonzalez pitched two scoreless innings, punching out three batters to earn the multi-inning save, his first of the year in the ACL.

Panamanian shortstop Burrowes manned second base today and tallied two hits from the 2-spot in the lineup while swiping two bags. Rookie outfielder Eddie Park also stole two bases on the night, and went 1-for-2 with a walk from the leadoff spot. He also added an outfield assist on defense, gunning down Homer Bush Jr. at third base. Catcher Ronny Hernández drove in a run on two hits from the 5-spot to complete an offensive effort that was more than enough to come out of the contest with a W for the night.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox’s MVP? Eddie Park: 1-for-2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB, 1 OF ASST

Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-4, R, 2 SB

Ronny Hernández: 2-for-3, RBI

Ricardo Brizuela: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K, W

Daniel Gonzalez: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K vote view results 0% Eddie Park: 1-for-2, BB, 2 R, 2 SB, 1 OF ASST (0 votes)

0% Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-4, R, 2 SB (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernández: 2-for-3, RBI (0 votes)

0% Ricardo Brizuela: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 K, W (0 votes)

0% Daniel Gonzalez: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now