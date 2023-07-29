Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

Things are bleak for the 2023 Chicago White Sox. The division is well out of reach, and the roster is hemorrhaging more by the hour.

But who says we still can’t have some fun? There’s a game to play tonight!

The Sox (42-63), riding the wave of last night’s 3-0 victory (and, yes, a one-game win streak constitutes a “wave” this season), will host the second-place Cleveland Guardians (52-52) on the South Side tonight as they try to get closer to their first series win since June.

A series win — that would be fun.

Tim Anderson finds himself back in the leadoff spot, boasting a slash line of .313/.389/.354 and an OPS+ of 105 in the previous two weeks. Andrew Vaughn and his healthy-ish left foot get the start at first base, and Andrew Benintendi gets a break as Zach Remillard finds himself in left field.

Remillard in the outfield — that’s going to be fun, right?

The Guardians will be sending 24-year-old left-handed rookie Logan Allen to the hill tonight to try to keep the Burger bombs to a minimum. Allen spent most of his year in Triple-A Columbus, but since being called up has put up fairly decent numbers for an AL Central pitcher (4-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP). The kid has his work cut out for him tonight, facing a veteran-heavy order of Good Guys.

Should be fun.

The rest of the Guardians will line up like this:

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the action on NBC Sports Chicago or listen to the call on ESPN 1000.

So relax, let’s have some fun out here; this game’s fun, OK?