Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Guardians 2

The White Sox won big tonight against the Guardians, putting up seven runs off of 12 hits. One of those hits was Tim Anderson’s first home run since July 15, 2022. That wasn’t the only story, as the defense was excellent as well, and made sure Cleveland’s already weak offense was unable to get anything going. The Sox have strung a couple of wins together, and look to win the series tomorrow. Let’s get into the stats behind this White Sox winner.

Pressure Play

Top honors go to a 2.31 LI single by Cuban pop sensation Yoán Moncada that put the Sox up 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth.



Pressure Cooker

Really feeling the tension, at 0.87 pLI, was Bo Naylor. Bo did not handle the pressure well, as he struck out twice in three plate appearances.

Top Play

The best play of the night was Tim Anderson’s 429-foot bomb to lead off the game. The solo shot set the tone for the night and garnered a 10.0% WPA.



Top Performer

Tim Anderson was the player of the game, going 3-for-5 with that home run, and amassing a 14.2% WPA for himself.

Hardest Hit

Josh Bell crushed a 108.6 mph ground out in the fifth.

The hardest hit ball that was actually a hit was a tie between Eloy Jiménez’s single in the seventh and TA’s leadoff homer, both of which were 108.2 mph off the bat.



Weakest Contact

The softest hit of the night was a 52.6 mph ground out from Yoán Moncada in the eighth.

Luckiest Hit

He had the worst luck in last night’s game, but luck was on Steven Kwan’s side this evening, as he had a single with a .100 xBA in the eighth inning.

Toughest Out

José Ramírez did not have any luck when his 105 mph, .890 xBA fly out was caught by Luis Robert Jr. in the second. That ball would have been a home run in nine parks in baseball.

Longest Hit

Of course, it was Tim Anderson’s leadoff home run, traveling 429 feet!



Magic Number: 379

Tonight’s magic number is 379, the number of days it’s been since Tim Anderson last hit a home run. That bomb also was his 16th leadoff home run as a member of the White Sox, which puts him only four away from Ray Durham’s team record of 20.

