White Sox Minor League Update: June 2, 2023

Charlotte did as poor as a team could do in its 15-3 loss. No pitcher for the Knights had a good game from the mound. John Parke started this blowout and got through 4 2⁄3 innings with five runs allowed. The bullpen was certainly not better, but the defense behind the mound didn’t help either. Alejandro Mateo gave up six runs in his stint. He was tabbed for half of those as earned because of an error. Jimmy Lambert made a rehab appearance today; the command wasn’t there, and he gave up four hits when the pitch actually got near the zone.

Víctor Reyes and Yolbert Sánchez tried to get the offense into the game, with three hits each. Reyes literally did with a solo homer, but the six hits between them only got them three runs. The other four hits from the seven remaining hitters accounted for no scoring. Not a great formula, having to score at least 16 in game.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? John Parke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Alejandro Mateo: 1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

A four-run eighth inning dooms the Barons as their terrible season continues, the record now falling to 27-47. The Barons got off to an 8-1 lead after the first two innings, and somehow lost the game. It was a Cristian Mena game, and he did play a critical role in the loss; he didn’t make it out of the fourth inning, while giving up four runs over six hits and two walks. Garrett Crochet got in a rehab stint a few innings later. He struck out both of his recorded outs, while allowing two batters to reach base. Ben Holmes was the man on the mound in the terrible eighth. What really stunk is that it was an error from Bryan Ramos with two outs that led to all four runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Connor Shaw: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Ben Holmes 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (0 ER),

Luis Mieses: 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Josimar Cousin started for the #Dash in the Sunday game. He goes 4 innings and allows 1R on a solo shot and a double. He K's 4, including Holliday twice (the first in 9p, the second in 4). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bmzMLi66tI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2023

An extra-inning win for Winston-Salem, with all five of its runs coming in innings six through 10. It was Josimar Cousin day on the mound, and he did his job well. He sailed through four innings, with the lone run coming via homer. His issue was some lackluster bullpen performances, and the bats didn’t wake up until the latter half of the game. Dylan Burns replaced Cousins and allowed a run over two innings. Now, that doesn’t sound that bad, but when I tell you he walked six batters, that does sound awful — and like a miracle, only ceding one run.

Off the bump and in the batter’s box, Jacob Burke and Tim Elko, the recently-promoted players, led the way. Burke extended his on-base streak to 40 games with a double and two singles. Tim Elko had two doubles on the day. The big hit, and the one that tied the game at three, came from Wilfred Veras. It was a two-run homer, and his eighth of the year.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Josimar Cousin 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Jacob Burke: 3-for-5, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Iván González: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Dylan Burns: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 0 K

A big win for Kannapolis, as pretty much everything went right. The pitching, led by top pitching prospect Noah Schultz, was very close to perfect. Meanwhile, the bats just needed one run, but they went above and beyond, for a double-digit scoring day. Schultz went through his customary two innings really well, as he pounded the strike zone.

Noah Schultz started for the #Ballers in the final game of the series, and he will get cut short due to lightning delay. He has thrown 2 innings and struck out 1 on 15 of 17 (!!!!) for strikes. No R,H, or BB. With Kanny he's gone 9IP, and has allowed 1H, 1BB w/13 K. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4abaxrItAM — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 2, 2023

Mason Adams took over the next six innings, really taking the fireman role to new heights. The Woodpeckers were obviously shut out during those six innings, but Adams was nothing short of dominant. He struck out 11 batters, while allowing just four runners.

The offense was really well-rounded, with 12 hits and 10 walks from the lineup. Everybody reached base once, with Bryce Willits leading the way with four walks. As you can see in the box score, many a Cannon Baller had two hits, but Wilber Sánchez was the only one with a homer. It really isn’t a highly-rated lineup in terms of prospect hype, but it played to its full potential today.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sánchez: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K

Bryce Willits: 0-for-2, 1 R, 4 BB, 1 K

Mario Camilletti: 2-for-5, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

