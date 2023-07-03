Today in White Sox History: July 3

1922

White Sox pitcher Ted Blankenship made his big-league debut in a big way. Blankenship relieved starter Ferdie Schupp in the second inning of a game against Detroit, then gave up nine hits over the next 12 innings before losing the game in the 14th, 7-6. The game took place at Comiskey Park and was the opener of a doubleheader. The Sox won the second game, 4-3.

1976

It was the first morning start for a game in the history of Comiskey Park, as the White Sox hosted Texas with the first pitch delivered at 10:30 a.m. The Sox didn’t care much for the novelty, as they lost, 3-0, to Nellie Briles, getting only three hits.

The White Sox would play another morning game the following season, in connection with McDonalds Egg McMuffin sandwiches, and hammer Cleveland, 18-2.

1984

The frequency of rooftop home runs dramatically increased after home plate was forward up eight feet after the 1982 season, and in no game was that as evident as in this 9-5 win over the Tigers.

In the fifth inning, Greg Luzinski sent a ball onto the roof in left field, the three-run blast off of Jack Morris extending the White Sox lead to 8-3. It was Bull’s fourth and final career rooftop home run.

The very next inning, Detroit’s Ruppert Jones trimmed the lead by one with a leadoff blast onto the right-field roof off of Tom Seaver.

It was one of only two Comiskey Park games with two rooftop homers, and also represented roof shots in back-to-back games for the White Sox, as Ron Kittle had put one out on July 2.

This was also the only game in which two roof shots were hit off of two different future Hall-of-Famers!

1993

Former White Sox announcer and Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale was found dead in his hotel room in Montreal, due to a heart condition. Drysdale, then a Dodgers announcer, worked for the White Sox mostly on television from 1982-87. His broadcast partner, Ken Harrelson, broke down on air while making the announcement during a 9-6 White Sox loss to the Orioles at Comiskey Park that evening.

2012

Chris Sale earned his 10th win of the season as the White Sox ran out to a 19-0 lead and ended up crushing Texas, 19-2. That tied the franchise mark for the third-largest difference in a win, 17 runs. An Ian Kinsler error at second base helped propel Chicago to a nine-run fifth inning (seven unearned), capped by an A.J. Pierzynski three-run blast. Roy Oswalt started for the Rangers and surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) in 4 2⁄3 innings, for a game score of 1. Pierzynski, Alex Ríos, Kevin Youkilis, and Alexei Ramírez all collected three hits apiece in the game.