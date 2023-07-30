Bird App Recap: Guardians 5, White Sox 0

After snapping their six-game losing streak, the White Sox are now looking to take three of four from the Guardians — and if they have to play out the rest of the season, they might as well create embarrassment and chaos in the AL Central.

Tim Anderson has been playing much better over the last few weeks, and will shift back to the leadoff spot.

Your #WhiteSox starters in today's series finale vs. the Guardians: pic.twitter.com/60HwbalZax — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2023

Is the TA7 that we know back? Many are saying this.

Tim Anderson's 16 leadoff homers are the second-most in club history behind Ray Durham (20). pic.twitter.com/cF8Le7leju — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2023

Michael Kopech is on the mound, and the first inning went alright, but Kopech couldn’t find the control in the second. He walked four batters, forcing in the first run of the game. Not a great start for Michael today, with more than 50 pitches through two.

After a mound visit from Ethan Katz, Kopech throws four straight balls for a fifth walk to force in a run. Sox down 1-0. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 30, 2023

Kopech can go so quickly from almost getting out of the first under 15 pitches, to pushing 50 through 2 innings.



Thoroughly infuriating. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 30, 2023

Kopech made it through the third and fourth innings, but fell off the rails again in the fifth. This time, however, it was homers instead of walks that did the trick. One bomb apiece for Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, 3-0, Cleveland.

I really wanna love Kopech but holy hell… he’s gotta stop serving up 93-94 mph fastballs. — Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) July 30, 2023

Why do we ever pitch to this man?

Just listen to that CRACK It ain't comin' back.



José Ramírez finds himself a fifth-inning home run pitch for the @CleGuardians second dinger of the frame. #ForTheLand | @MrLapara pic.twitter.com/GJaZ2iGtES — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 30, 2023

Everyone is frustrated today.

Kopech is easily the most frustrating pitcher to watch — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 30, 2023

The White Sox offense got beat pretty bad by Aaron Civale this afternoon, but at least we have this going for us.

How did the #WhiteSox get so lucky… @jasonbenetti and @stevestone are such national treasures — Lauren Lapka (@LaurenLapka) July 30, 2023

Benetti IS the best, to be fair.

Man with great taste. https://t.co/v2xIGrOFlW — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) July 30, 2023

The White Sox did get a couple of baserunners on in the sixth, beginning with a Seby Zavala walk. This is a neat stat, though.

25% of Seby Zavala’s hits this season are home runs. Elite. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 30, 2023

Right fielder, Will Brennan, made an incredible catch on a Luis Robert Jr. shallow fly ball, but then turned around to make an equally wild throwing error trying to double Yoán Moncada off at first. There was no one there; runners advance.

Will Brennan, above all else, is a hilarious baseball player. Amazing catch and then throws it to absolutely nobody at first base and reacts like this pic.twitter.com/1VZcnUYqTu — Matt (@BelowAverageOPS) July 30, 2023

Unfortunately, Cleveland got out of the inning, no score for the Sox.

Declan Cronin made his MLB debut, coming in to relieve for Michael Kopech. He had a great sixth inning, but once again, the Sox let José Ramírez beat them. Another homer in the seventh, 5-0, Cleveland.

Turned the Sox game on for one second and JRam immediately hits his second home run. Yeah I’m turning this off again. — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) July 30, 2023

Righthander Edgar Navarro was also called up to the White Sox this weekend, and he, too, made his first major league appearance in the ninth inning. Even earning his first strikeout!

Save that baseball! pic.twitter.com/RhmlIEsr0G — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2023

I wish everyone knew the story of Edgar Navarro who made his Major League debut today. He’s gone through so much to get here and has made so many sacrifices. This is quite literally a survival story. ¡Enhorabuena, Navarro! pic.twitter.com/xD6Av0Gj0H — Erin Santana (@empiricallyerin) July 30, 2023

And another little fun fact. What a throwback.

Edgar Navarro the second Sox pitcher to make his MLB debut in this one, the first to do so while wearing José Riuz’s old jersey number. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 30, 2023

Good Guys have some work to do in the bottom of the ninth, down five, and down bad.

5 to tie, 6 to win… — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 30, 2023

We probably should have followed Celeste’s lead and turned the game off after the second Ramírez blast. Cleveland will walk away with a series split.