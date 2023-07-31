White Sox Minor League Update: July 30, 2023

The win probability chart says it all, at no point were the Knights favored to win tonight’s game. They even threw Xavier Fernández out there to get the final three outs for Charlotte. He didn’t exactly look like a pitcher, with pitches ranging from 36.8 to 63.3 mph!

However, you don’t see any hits allowed there do you, Fernández walked one but that was it for damage on him. He also singled earlier in the game, one of just five Knights hits. Erik González led the team, with two.

Mike Mayers, an option to get starts just because of the lack of arms right now for the MLB team, continued to struggle in Triple-A. He has a 7.51 ERA at this point, so, won’t be a fun ride if he does get time in Chicago. Cam Gallagher got tabbed the worst though. He took over for Mayers and allowed five of the six runs scored in the abysmal fifth inning.

Trayce Thompson made his debut — his fourth debut for Charlotte, as he has previously appeared there in 2012, 2015 and 2018! Thompson is officially on a rehab assignment, so he should be with the White Sox once he’s healthy. He started the rehab with the Dodgers on July 21, and can come off of the 60-day IL as soon as August 3.

Trayce Thompson singles in his first start of his 4th stint w/ the #Knights. Last time he played for Charlotte was 2018. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4D22n3a2CF — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Erik González: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K (plus 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Erik González: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K (plus 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Cam Gallagher: 1 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Mike Mayers: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Tyler Neslony: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

Clint Frazier: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K, two hard-hit outs vote view results 0% Cam Gallagher: 1 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Mike Mayers: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K, two hard-hit outs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Thankfully, this game ended a half-inning early, due to absolute monsoon rain. It wasn’t a pretty one for the bullpen today with a 10-run sixth. You can see that the win probability chart hit a 100% win for the Shockers in that inning.

Unfortunately, Jared Kelley was one of the culprits. He didn’t record an out and allowed five runs, not so great an ERA there. His command was all over the place, he hit a batter and threw seven strikes against 15 balls before a quick hook. Jonah Scolaro gave up the next five, and still didn’t get out of the inning. Yeah, the pitching was that bad, and the offense did almost zilch.

Edgar Quero, Terrell Tatum, Ben Norman, and Yoelqui Céspedes all had hits. Quero had a single and DHed today.

Edgar Quero lines a single into LCF. He's 1-2 so far today. He was stranded on 3rd. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/feODx0U03M — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

The only run came from Ben Norman, with a shot over the fence in left field.

Ben Norman cuts the lead in half with his 7th HR for the #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DRio4wq9hF — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

What stinks is Tommy Sommer had a decent game. He was wild — but that didn’t stand out, as the Barons as a staff walked nine batters and only struck out two. Sommer still was able to work through five innings with just two runs on his plate.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tommy Sommer: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Ben Norman: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Tommy Sommer: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Jason Matthews: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

Jared Kelley: 0 IP, 1 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Jonah Scolaro: 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Jason Matthews: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Jared Kelley: 0 IP, 1 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Jonah Scolaro: 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A-ball in general had a really good day from the mound, it started here with Josimar Cousin for the Dash. He has had a much better July compared to June, even if the stats do not show it. Just one bad start back on July 19 tanked Cousín’s ERA, but other than that he has allowed three runs over 14 innings.

Josimar Cousin made the start for the #Dash in the Sunday finale. He goes 5 innings striking out 4 and allowing 1R unearned on 2H and 1BB on 38/58. The 3rd K run scores, but the trailing runner was out at 3B after the runner crossed home. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/npNx0unvOB — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

The bullpen did the job behind Cousín, but unlike in Kannapolis, the Dash bats provided more than enough insurance. The team reached base 13 times, with Michael Turner accounting for four of them. When he batted, he got on first. The two big hits and big RBI totals came from Jacob Burke (triple) and Shawn Goosenberg (home run). Burke has been unbelievable for the Dash, and may push for Double-A later this season.

Shawn Goosenberg hits the 1st HR of the season off of Mendoza (28 appearances) to give the #Dash the 4-2 lead in the T9. Gladney (HBP) and Turner (BB) come in to score on the 7th HR on the season for Goose. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/AcVEZytjPc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

For Goosenberg, it was his seventh bomb of the year. He is more of a speed player, so it may be tough to read how good he could be in Double-A. He has 30 stolen bases on the season, although none today. Colson Montgomery did not get into Sunday’s game.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jacob Burke: 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Josimar Cousín: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Jacob Burke: 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Josimar Cousín: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Jordan Mikel: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Jordan Mikel: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis wins a close one to close out their fantastic week. They went 5-1 in this six-game series, thanks to some pretty fantastic pitching; this was the third straight game of just one run allowed for the arms. It was a Mason Adams start, and his 2022 rookie class friends out of the bullpen backed him up with four shutout frames. Ben Beutel has been outstanding in Low-A, and once the 2023 draft class works its way more into the system, he will surely get a promotion given his 1.93 ERA. Billy Seidl closed out the win, with his 11th save.

Ben Beutel (W, 2.0IP), Ethan Hammerberg (H,3), and Billy Seidl (S,11) throw 4 scoreless to finish up the #Ballers 2-1 W on Sunday. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ulg2dw6JoH — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

With this type of pitching today, the Cannon Ballers needed just two runs — and that’s all they scored. Oddly enough, Kanny didn’t have trouble getting on base (six hits and five walks). Its issue was refusing to hit with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-9. The only one was Mario Camilletti, who singled to score the first run.

Mario Camilletti and the #Ballers ✅ all the boxes today. He checks his swing and then makes the Birds pay. The game is tied at 1 as Wilber Sanchez (BB) comes in. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Pg3UUpplWY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2023

The winning run came in the next inning — with a bases loaded walk by Drake Logan.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Mason Adams: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Ben Beutel: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Mason Adams: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Ben Beutel: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Juan Gonzalez: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Juan Gonzalez: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Two DSL White Sox played in their All-Star game. Abraham Nunez came in off the bench and went 0-for-3 while playing center. Stiven Flores did start at catcher, and went 1-for-2. He threw out one base stealer as well, for some defensive input.