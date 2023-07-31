Twitter is dying: Where else can you find us?

New social media platforms seem to pop up every day, while some seem to be dying a slow death. Here at South Side Sox, we want to make sure you are not missing a single ounce of content from us. Below is the complete list of where you can find us.

Whether it’s photos our writers have taken at games, Reels about what’s happening with the team, or previews to the stories on our site, you can find it here.

Find us on good ’ol Facebook, sharing links to our stories and interacting with readers in the comments.

South Side Sox is brand-new to TikTok, and we would love for you to check us out there and see the fun things we’re up to.

Bluesky: @southsidesox.bsky.social

This appears to be a Twitter alternative, and we are here to utilize it as such.

YouTube: @WhiteSoxPopuli

We link all our podcasts that appear on YouTube in our podcast posts, but there are things that sneak on we don’t announce on site. Best to subscribe, it’s free!

We are here because of our readers, listeners and viewers, and we want to continue interacting with you on whatever platform you prefer. Make sure you check us out and, pretty please, click that follow button.