DISH Deluxe 3 — The 1977 White Sox

Not all of our DISH Deluxe history podcasts will be about a single date in White Sox history — in fact, quite often they won’t be.

This episode is our first such podcast. The 1977 club was selected now, because at 22-6, it remains the best July club in White Sox history. And the South Side Hit Men spent the entire month in first place, stretching nearly into mid-August.

Mark Liptak and Brett Ballantini discuss the overwhelming sense of fun associated with that club, and more:

Not only the best July club in White Sox history, but the only one better than .500 from 1973 to 1982, and the best team overall between 1966 and 1982

Setting the scene — Bill Veeck and Roland Hemond’s clever/desperate Rent-a-Player strategy

The key trade made at the dawn of the season — and the bonus ace who was almost stuffed into the deal!

Opening Day: snow

Heating up/highlights as the White Sox made their ascendance

Where it started to falter and fall off

The legacy of the South Side Hit Men

The unsung hero of that 90-win club

Miraculous ... defensive? ... achievements!

The overlooked pitching staff

How close were the White Sox to bringing Oscar Gamble back to Chicago?

Player spotlights: Chet Lemon, Eric Soderholm, Steve Stone, Lerrin LaGrow, Oscar Gamble, and others

