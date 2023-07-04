Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi Podcast 152 — We go live!

Yes, it’s our debut “livestream” (to @SouthSideSox on Twitter, Sox Populi on YouTube and South Side Sox on Facebook), featuring Malachi Hayes, Tommy Barbee, Joe Resis and Brett Ballantini. In addition to brusquely navigating the live feeds, the quartet found time to talk current Sox and bigger-picture items:

Vibe check: Is there anything encouraging about this team, beyond the fact that the division is so bad we’re just 5 1⁄2 games back of first?

What was the biggest misstep of the rebuild? There was free agency lamentations, but not exclusively the one you might expect

When did the White Sox make us happiest? The answers center on 2005, but everyone picks an additional moment, from 2006-20

When did the White Sox make us saddest? There is still recency bias, but given that this is the White Sox, we ultimately range from 1983-2023

