Gamethread: Blue Jays at White Sox

Lucas Giolito and the South Siders look to take the series opener against Toronto

By Joe Resis
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Building momentum: Lucas Giolito had a terrific ERA (2.32) in June.
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox (37-49) are back in Chicago to take on the Blue Jays (45-40). This game will be the first of a three-game series.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito enters this game with strong numbers (3.53 ERA, 4.24 FIP, 1.5 fWAR in 99 13 innings) in what has been a good comeback season. Giolito’s June went very well, as he had a 2.32 ERA, and opponents slashed only .198/.256/.388 against him during that month.

Chris Bassitt, 34, will be the starter for Toronto. Bassitt, a right-handed pitcher, has pitched 99 23 innings this season. In those innings, Bassitt has a 4.06 ERA and a 4.84 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher. Bassitt has pitched 31 innings against the White Sox in his career, and he has a 3.77 ERA against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

This afternoon, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Oscar Colás is back, folks. Best of luck to him as he rejoins the MLB roster.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.

