Gamethread: Blue Jays at White Sox

The White Sox (37-49) are back in Chicago to take on the Blue Jays (45-40). This game will be the first of a three-game series.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito enters this game with strong numbers (3.53 ERA, 4.24 FIP, 1.5 fWAR in 99 1⁄ 3 innings) in what has been a good comeback season. Giolito’s June went very well, as he had a 2.32 ERA, and opponents slashed only .198/.256/.388 against him during that month.

Chris Bassitt, 34, will be the starter for Toronto. Bassitt, a right-handed pitcher, has pitched 99 2⁄ 3 innings this season. In those innings, Bassitt has a 4.06 ERA and a 4.84 FIP, rendering him a 0.7-fWAR pitcher. Bassitt has pitched 31 innings against the White Sox in his career, and he has a 3.77 ERA against them.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

This afternoon, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Toronto, the #WhiteSox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2023

Oscar Colás is back, folks. Best of luck to him as he rejoins the MLB roster.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.