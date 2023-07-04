 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@mateovonchicago

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Canadians 4, Americans 3

Do the White Sox hate America?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

The White Sox have had a day of rest and face a new series with the Blue Jays. The hats are “patriotic” red, even for the team from Toronto, and Steve Stone and Jason Benetti are trying to avoid eating Chicago-style hot dogs on camera. Happy birthday, America.

Let’s check out how the boys are lining up today.

Wait a minute ... Oscar Colás? Honestly, it’s about time. But I’ll miss our nose-ring king Clint Frazier. (Only because he has a nose ring.)

Two anthems were played today, customary when a Canadian team plays in the States.

Ali is there in person to remind all of us on what day it really is.

Speaking of Lucas Giolito, he’s having a good time on the mound.

That high changeup is a beaut.

The first few innings have been uneventful, but Bo Bichette continues to be great, especially with executing double plays.

Giolito loads the bases in the fourth with one out.

Despite recording the second out with a strikeout, Whit Merrifield taunts the White Sox yet again, this time in a different uniform, and sends two home with a base hit. Zach Remillard thankfully makes a great catch to prevent any more runs and ends the inning.

It would be super cool if the White Sox could do SOMETHING.

Colás bunts and gets on base with one out in the fifth.

George Springer runs into the net chasing a foul ball from Jake Burger and gets hit in the face with said foul ball after it bounced off the net.

Oh, and nothing came from the bunt afterward.

Tim Anderson gets one past Bo, becoming the second runner on base for none other than Luis Robert Jr., so he gives us what we want — a 450 feet home run that puts the Good Guys in the lead.

Our All-Star’s 25th home run of the season!

The White Sox finally take the lead, and ReyLo might just give it up.

And everyone lets out a sigh of relief as the inning ends without any additional runs.

Joe Kelly comes in for the eighth and gives up a walk right away, with Vladdy coming to the plate.

Leadoff walks will haunt. It’s now 4-3, Blue Jays.

This team is exhausting.

Springer loses his grip on a hit and TA makes a mad dash for third on a hit with one out.

Unfortunately, we all know how this ends, and TA’s first triple of the season is wasted.

The White Sox lose another first game of the series.

Thanks, Rick Hahn!

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the night?

view results
  • 0%
    @Nick_BPSS
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @Keelin_12ft
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @TyronePalmer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @mateovonchicago
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @EllaJay912
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other: I’ll comment my answer
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Blue Jays at White Sox

The South Side Sox Summary

South Side Sox Summary: Week 14

Sox Populi Podcast

Sox Populi Podcast 152 — We go live!

Loading comments...