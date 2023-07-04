Bird App Recap: Canadians 4, Americans 3

The White Sox have had a day of rest and face a new series with the Blue Jays. The hats are “patriotic” red, even for the team from Toronto, and Steve Stone and Jason Benetti are trying to avoid eating Chicago-style hot dogs on camera. Happy birthday, America.

Let’s check out how the boys are lining up today.

Wait a minute ... Oscar Colás? Honestly, it’s about time. But I’ll miss our nose-ring king Clint Frazier. (Only because he has a nose ring.)

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Toronto, the #WhiteSox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2023

Two anthems were played today, customary when a Canadian team plays in the States.

Ali is there in person to remind all of us on what day it really is.

Gio day Gio day Gio day pic.twitter.com/kc8rEPoLrA — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 5, 2023

Speaking of Lucas Giolito, he’s having a good time on the mound.

If the ump wants to keep giving Gio that pitch outside, I would love that — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 5, 2023

That high changeup is a beaut.

I’ve reached a nice level of intoxicated where I’m not sloppy but I’m yelling “yeaaaaaahhhhh!” at the TV for a Gio strikeout.



Happy Fourth. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 5, 2023

The first few innings have been uneventful, but Bo Bichette continues to be great, especially with executing double plays.

That’s why Bo’s an All Star. — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 5, 2023

Giolito loads the bases in the fourth with one out.

WHAT A PREDICAMENT GIO HAS GOTTEN HIMSELF INTO — CJ (The Madvillain) (@CJT8819) July 5, 2023

Despite recording the second out with a strikeout, Whit Merrifield taunts the White Sox yet again, this time in a different uniform, and sends two home with a base hit. Zach Remillard thankfully makes a great catch to prevent any more runs and ends the inning.

All the homies hate White Merrifield — N|CK (@PrahZoo) July 5, 2023

It would be super cool if the White Sox could do SOMETHING.

White Sox can’t hit but it being off the guy Hahn traded for Samardzija is funnier — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) July 5, 2023

Colás bunts and gets on base with one out in the fifth.

Q: Who taught you that?!?



A: Remillard!!! — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) July 5, 2023

George Springer runs into the net chasing a foul ball from Jake Burger and gets hit in the face with said foul ball after it bounced off the net.

That’s an example of how the nets can be unsafe. — Blue Jays Dad (@BlueJaysDad) July 5, 2023

Oh, and nothing came from the bunt afterward.

Damn this offense ‍♂️ #WhiteSox — Matt Arado (@mjarado) July 5, 2023

RUNS — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 5, 2023

Tim Anderson gets one past Bo, becoming the second runner on base for none other than Luis Robert Jr., so he gives us what we want — a 450 feet home run that puts the Good Guys in the lead.

LRJ giving America what they want — Laura (@EllaJay912) July 5, 2023

Our All-Star’s 25th home run of the season!

My god Luis that ball had grandchildren https://t.co/Zcm09LzxMq — Colleen Carmody (@ColMarie21) July 5, 2023

Luis Robert is having a ridiculous season. Here is a list of #WhiteSox seasons since World War II with higher fWAR than Luis Robert's 2023 pace.



1) Dick Allen, 1972, 8.0 fWAR — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 5, 2023

The White Sox finally take the lead, and ReyLo might just give it up.

A lot of Lopez's issues this year have to be because of the pitch clock. He is just not good with it. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 5, 2023

And everyone lets out a sigh of relief as the inning ends without any additional runs.

Me after getting through a single inning of ReyLo. pic.twitter.com/Q4HjSTKUl3 — uncle baby billy (@Keelin_12ft) July 5, 2023

Joe Kelly comes in for the eighth and gives up a walk right away, with Vladdy coming to the plate.

Dreaded leadoff walk… — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 5, 2023

Leadoff walks will haunt. It’s now 4-3, Blue Jays.

I would like my baseball team to achieve independence from Joe Kelly — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 5, 2023

This team is exhausting.

life with the White Sox pic.twitter.com/V6WdS8imJD — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 5, 2023

Springer loses his grip on a hit and TA makes a mad dash for third on a hit with one out.

Damn good hustle by TA7. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 5, 2023

Unfortunately, we all know how this ends, and TA’s first triple of the season is wasted.

This team with RISP. Just an absolute joke. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) July 5, 2023

The White Sox lose another first game of the series.

Losing to the Canadians? Un-American, imo — Laura (@EllaJay912) July 5, 2023

Thanks, Rick Hahn!

Reason to believe left a long time ago #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MQE6PUgm7j — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 5, 2023