White Sox Minor League Update: July 4, 2023

A really rough one from the Knights. The lineup did provide some successes. Lenyn Sosa hit a bomb of a homer.

Fireworks came early!



Lenyn Sosa just launched a pic.twitter.com/u4lwQu19Ro — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 5, 2023

Yolbert Sánchez put together a decent day, as his batting average continues to climb. He had three hits, and of course, they were all singles. Víctor Reyes reached based thrice as well, he just did it with the help of two walks. The rest of the lineup provided offense; it didn’t come from just three batters. But those others contributed to a horrible defensive day, with five errors. Nate Mondou was lucky enough to have two of those.

Not sure what is more embarrassing, the five errors or 14 runs given up, but the pitching certainly tried to be as bad as possible. It started with Chase Solesky who wanted to make sure the Jumbo Shrip lineup had as many plate appearances as possible. He gave up five hits and walked four batters in just 2 2⁄3 innings. The bullpen didn’t help much, but as the win probability graph showed, the game was pretty much over early.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K

Chase Solesky: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 K

Luke Farrell: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Lane Ramsey: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Luke Farrell: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A sort of seesaw game with the Barons and Smokies putting together big innings to swing the win probabilities. Tennessee had the first, a four-run third inning. Tommy Sommer struggled in his start, lifted after the third with six runs allowed. The bullpen, in their six innings, made it a game and gave Birmingham a chance to win. The bats eventually did that.

Before Birmingham’s big inning, José Rodríguez continued his hot month-plus in the minors. This was his 11th homer of the year, one of his two hits on the day.

Jose Rodriguez Truly hammers this pitch to the 2nd deck. It's his 11th HR on the season. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/j93uVZD6SR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2023

The big inning, in the fifth for Birmingham, was started by Yoelqui Céspedes. His RBI double was one of the team-leading three hits.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 3-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 3-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tommy Sommer: 3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Alsander Womack: 0-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Taylor Snyder: 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Tommy Sommer: 3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 0-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Taylor Snyder: 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Yea there was an entire game, plus extra outs, down in Winston-Salem. But we do not have to pretend that anybody but Colson Montgomery really mattered today. Montgomery was crushing rookie ball during his rehab stint, to the tune of a 1.099 OPS. He continues that now in High-A, with a three-hit day.

Colson's first AB with the Dash this year results in a line drive single to CF pic.twitter.com/j6JiJKBHJ4 — Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) July 4, 2023

1st game back at an affiliate and Colson Montgomery is 2-3. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EhNuYgHVmG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2023

Colson Montgomery w/ a mature AB. He took an inside FB at the hands for a strike rather than jam himself. He took a timeout, gathered, and hammered the next pitch for a single. 3-4 tonight. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/zOR5REEnfK — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2023

Now, the game here was actually good, even if it was all about Montgomery. Jacob Burke extended his on-base streak with a walk and a triple. Tim Elko added a double today as well.

Jonathan Cannon got the start and went two perfect innings. His next innings should come in the Futures Game this Saturday. So, it was pretty much a bullpen game, and lots of zombie runners scored once it went into extras. The bullpen gave up six runs, but four of them were unearned. In extras, it really comes down to the team that gets multiple runs in an inning, and the Crawdads were able to do it.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jacob Burke: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 2 BB, 0 K

Vince Vannelle: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Jacob Burke: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Vince Vannelle: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K

Wilfred Veras: 0-for-6, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-6, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-6, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-6, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The bullpen, and the defense, squander another magnificent Shane Murphy start and a 2-0 lead. Murphy went five strong innings with no runs given up. He only needed 53 pitches to get through those five innings as he pounded the strike zone. Those 39 strikes helped lead to 11 ground outs and no walks issued. The bullpen behind him went four innings and gave up four runs. Four errors (lots of fours on this here Independence Day) did bite Kannapolis in the butt for one unearned run.

The defensive miscues were plentiful, so this lineup needed to be more impactful, but it just wasn’t. They did not get many opportunities with runners in scoring position and there were zero extra-base hits. Bryce Willits provided both runs with a single, and that was really it.

Bryce Willits with a 2R parachute single into LF. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/McVrHmrZgU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2023

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Bryce Willits: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Bryce Willits: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Connor Pellerin: 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K

Colby Smelley: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K

Drake Logan: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Connor Pellerin: 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Pretty much nothing went right for the ACL Sox on this holiday. Mark McLaughlin started the game and gave up seven runs in just four outs. Guillermo Cuevas did fine in his final four innings, but still gave up three and struggled with command.

The lineup came up with just two hits, so there’s really not much here besides bad. Ryan Burrowes did not get through the game; he got one at-bat and left the game. Arxy Hernández, I guess, did the best. He got a hit, a double. Apparently, that was really hard to do today for ACL Sox hitters.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Arxy Hernandez: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K

Eric Hildebrand: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Guillermo Cuevas: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Nobody vote view results 0% Arxy Hernandez: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Eric Hildebrand: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Guillermo Cuevas: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (0 votes)

0% Nobody (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Mark McLaughlin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 0 K

Fraser Ellard: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Ronny Hernandez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Everybody vote view results 0% Mark McLaughlin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Fraser Ellard: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernandez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Everybody (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

BONUS MONDAY GAMES

A rare Monday game for Kannapolis, and they didn’t seem ready to start. Tanner McDougal had his worst start of the year, unable to get out of the second inning. Kanny dug a 7-0 hole — and almost got out of it!

Drake Logan provided much of the offense, with two homers on the day, here’s the second of those.