White Sox Minor League Update: July 5, 2023

The Knights offense did not have its finest performance, and the pitching staff struggled to keep the Jumbo Shrimp off base during this loss.

Knights starter Sammy Peralta had a decent game, with an efficient 51 pitches over four innings, but given how the Knights offense performed, he had to be better than decent. It was either boom or bust for the hitters, who hit two home runs but could not score outside of those blasts. In the fourth, Víctor Reyes hit a solo home run, and in the fifth, relative newcomer at second base Kean Wong launched a two-run homer. Wong’s home run pulled the Knights to within one run, but that was as close as they got the rest of the game.

Kean Wong: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Adam Haseley: 0-for-4

After a tight battle, the Barons came up just short against the Smokies, losing in the 10th inning in Tennessee.

Reliever Andrew Pérez took on just his second career pro start, and first in Birmingham, and understandably struggled. While striking out four in 2 2⁄3 innings, he did not have his best stuff, as an early solo homer and RBI double allowed Tennessee to take an early lead. However, three solo home runs turned the game around and put the Barons in front. Chris Shaw, Terrell Tatum, and José Rodríguez all went deep to put Birmingham up, 3-2, in the middle of the sixth.

However, the Barons bullpen had no margin for error, as the Barons did not score again after the home run by Rodríguez. In the sixth, Cole Roederer drove in a run with a ground out to tie the game. That was an unearned run against Barons reliever Brooks Gosswein, and the run was unearned due to a passed ball.

The game remained tied at three until extra innings, largely thanks to a terrific game by Barons reliever Jonah Scolaro. The Barons failed to score in the 10th despite the free runner on second base to open the inning. Although Tatum singled to put runners on the corners with no outs, the next three Barons struck out, and the Smokies finished the deal in the bottom half with two productive outs against Ben Holmes.

Terrell Tatum: 3-for-5, HR

Chris Shaw: 1-for-3, HR, BB

Andrew Pérez: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K

The weather did not cooperate, so Winston-Salem was unable to finish its game against Hickory. However, the Dash got off to a strong start on offense. DJ Gladney and Shawn Goosenberg both drew a walk to force in a run, and Iván González hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Drew Dalquist allowed three runs (all earned) in the second before being removed with one out. However, Colson Montgomery continued his excellence at the plate by putting the Dash back in front with an RBI double in the bottom half. After two innings, the game was suspended with Winston-Salem leading, 4-3. The two clubs will finish up tomorrow.

The conditions were rough all over North Carolina, as Kannapolis got suspended, too. However, once again, there was a bright side, as the Cannon Ballers jumped out to an early lead. Due to a two-run homer by Logan Glass, an RBI double by Jhoneiker Betancourt, an RBI single by Chris Lanzilli, an RBI single by Betancourt, and a strong start by Drew McDaniel, Kannapolis leads by four in the bottom of the third.

The ACL White Sox struggled immensely against the ACL Mariners, taking a lopsided loss to close out the day.

The ACL White Sox scored in the top of the fourth on a balk. That was after Ronny Hernández walked and advanced to third on a productive out. Hernández happily accepted the free base, but that unusual run was the only time the ACL White Sox got on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, starter Ricardo Brizuela and reliever Brian Carrion struggled to fool the ACL Mariners offense.

Randel Mondesi: 1-for-2, BB

