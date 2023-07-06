Gamethread: Toronto Blue Jays at White Sox (nightcap)

The first game of the doubleheader was definitely a big-time bummer. It was a beautifully-pitched contest through the first 10 innings, and then, well, Aaron Bummer came in to blow another game and inflate his ERA to 7.85. Saying this season has been a disappointment is an understatement. It’s been absolutely dreadful.

Jesse Scholtens gets the nod in the nightcap with a spot-start. The Chicago White Sox signed Scholtens to a minor-league contract last December. He’s spent most of 2023 at Triple-A Charlotte, but made one start with the big league club on May 27 when he pitched 4 2⁄3 innings, gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout, and earned a no-decision. The rookie also has appeared nine times out of the bullpen and has an overall record of 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 27 1⁄3 innings. The righty has never faced the Blue Jays or any players currently playing for Toronto, so that could bode well for the South Siders. The Jays can expect to see a four-pitch mix from Scholtens: slider (44.4%), 4-seam fastball (41.3%), curveball (11.8%), and changeup (2.4%).

Opposite Scholtens, the Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi to the bump. The 32-year-old is in his second season with Toronto. Kikuchi has performed well over his last four outings, surrendering only five runs on 14 hits in 22 2⁄3 innings. Overall, in his 17 games in 2023, he’s 7-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 88 1⁄3 innings. He has faced the Sox four times throughout his career, and he’s 2-1 with a 4.82 ERA. Earlier this season, in April, he shut out the Pale Hose and gave up only four hits and one walk in 5 1⁄3 innings. Tim Anderson has been the most successful off of him, going 3-for-8, while Andrew Benintendi and Elvis Andrus have struggled the most, combining for only four hits and two walks in 27 at-bats. The lefty relies on four pitches: 4-seam fastball (43.3%), slider (26.2%), curveball (16.2%), and changeup (14.3%). He’s averaged 95.3 mph on his fastball this season, which puts him in the league’s 78th percentile. If the South Siders can get a hold of some of those 4-seamers, they could generate some fireworks.

Here is the starting lineup for the White Sox:

Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 2 vs. Toronto: pic.twitter.com/Cl0pc1tANV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2023

Here is the starting lineup for the Blue Jays:

The game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the opener’s conclusion. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN-AM 1000.