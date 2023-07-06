 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gamethread: Blue Jays at White Sox (Game 1)

Let’s try this again

By Tommy Barbee
Lance Lynn takes the mound to start the doubleheader.
The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are back in action with a doubleheader. This game is a make-up of last night’s postponed affair, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any news to report, as reliever Joe Kelly has found himself on the IL, yet again.

Meanwhile, the White Sox lineup looks ever so slightly different from last night, with Andrew Vaughn no longer playing. Instead, Gavin Sheets will take over at 1B and bat sixth.

Similarly, the Blue Jays tweaked their lineup, with Alejandro Kirk getting the starting nod instead of Danny Jansen.

Lance Lynn takes the mound for the South Siders, hoping to continue his recent win streak and good fortune. He still hasn’t been great other than his recent 16-strikeout performance, but he has kept the team in games and lowered his dastardly 6.72 ERA from the start of June to a Jaime Navarro-esque 6.47 ERA as of this start.

Meanwhile, José Berríos will start for the Blue Jays, who has been very good thus far this year, with an 8-6 record and 3.74 ERA. Although he hasn’t had many issues facing our Sox, Berríos has struggled in recent outings, giving up at least three runs and at least one homer in each of his last three starts.

Game time is at 4:10 p.m. CT on NBCSports Chicago and ESPN 1000.

