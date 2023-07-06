Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: 20 Innings of BAD baseball

Let’s play two! Did you hear that? That was the sound of so many White Sox fans groaning as we gear up to watch Lance Lynn and Jesse Scholtens start.

Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 vs. the Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/wY07G0R9pF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2023

And the ever-revolving door of injury updates.

Prior to Game 1 vs. Toronto, the #WhiteSox added right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert from Class AAA Charlotte as the 27th player for today’s doubleheader, recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Charlotte and placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2023

Let’s get this recap rolling.

Am I about to watch 6 hours of bad White Sox baseball? Absolutely, I don’t enjoy having fun! — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) July 6, 2023

Lance Lynn has made it back to Pitching Ninja! Blue Jays by nine.

Still tied at 0-0, but that doesn’t make this any less frustrating.

Through 3 innings.

Berrios 34 pitches Lynn 51. #WhiteSox hitters just refuse to make pitchers work. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) July 6, 2023

It’s STILL scoreless as we head to the bottom of the seventh, but Lynn has 11 Ks in this game.

what the HELL has gotten into Lance Lynn — Jon Hegglund (@JonHegglund) July 6, 2023

That’s a 3.86 ERA for Lance in his last four starts for any MLB GMs reading this tweet. — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 6, 2023

I’m not going to lie, this is probably the quickest yet most boring game yet. Still no score.

Let’s go! I want to love the eighth inning! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 6, 2023

Oscar Colás and the boys get a call overturned to finally put a runner on base with two outs.

Let’s go boys! — Carolyn Jane (@ckovash) July 6, 2023

Kind of embarrassing though.

White Sox are 2-for-2 on replay challenges at first in the eighth inning, which is one less than the 3 hits combined at this point. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 6, 2023

(The base runner didn’t matter, still 0-0.) On to the bottom of the ninth.

WIN THIS game — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 6, 2023

C’mon, birthday boy.

Never mind. All eyes on you, Tim.

Walk it off, Tim. — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) July 6, 2023

Hello, bottom of the 10th. (This didn’t happen, they just intentionally walked him.)

do the sox bunt with anderson on second to start the 10th, in a 0-0 game, with robert jr. ⁉️❓ — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 6, 2023

Two outs, two on.

nope — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) July 6, 2023

We’re on to the 11th.

The White Sox and Blue Jays are a combined 3-for-62 (.048) with 28 strikeouts in this game — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) July 6, 2023

Where did Janice find this picture of me?

not really sure if there’s anything left to say about that south side baseball team pic.twitter.com/JJtYR7rpQF — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) July 6, 2023

The Blue Jays score with an RBI from George Springer, and Bo Bichette knocks one more in after Oscar hesitates to throw the ball. Daulton Varsho bunts, 3-0. Still just one out with two on.

I absolutely love Aaron Bummer. Huge asset for Tankathon 2024. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 6, 2023

Vladdy Jr. knocks Bo home on an RBI single, 4-0.

Did Keynan Middleton die — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 6, 2023

I didn’t feel like talking about any of the other runs, but we’re on the board! It’s now 6-2 with some RBI singles. Alas, that would be it for the Good Guys. On to the second game, I guess.

Here is the lineup for the nightcap.

Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 2 vs. Toronto: pic.twitter.com/Cl0pc1tANV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2023

WNBA Royalty Dana Evans went out to throw the first pitch.

i’m here at guaranteed rate field with chicago sky’s dana evans as she throws out the ceremonial first pitch. pic.twitter.com/w70pONCjVN — shakeia (@curlyfro) July 7, 2023

And for some reason, people are still watching.

me about to watch the next Sox game even though I just said literally an hour ago that they don’t provide me any enjoyment whatsoever: pic.twitter.com/v4F8CWxCtM — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 7, 2023

The Blue Jays strike first.

Solo homer by Whit Merrifield.

Blue Jays 1, White Sox 0. Top of the second. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 7, 2023

No Jason? No jingle.

Best broadcast of the year bc they didn’t sing that fucking jingle — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) July 7, 2023

It could’ve been tied in the third.

Why are the White Sox obsessed with brain dead 3B coaches? — Billy (@WhiteSoxCenter) July 7, 2023

TA sends Benintendi home, and NOW we’re tied in the third.

Is Tim back? — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 7, 2023

Followed up with an oppo two-run home run from Eloy Jiménez.

Matt Chapman knocks one out, but the White Sox still lead by one.

Can Jesse Scholtens pitch to Luis Robert Jr in the Home Run Derby? — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) July 7, 2023

And now we’re tied.

The Jays get 11 hits against Jesse Scholtens in 4+ innings. Bryan Shaw takes over after they tie it up. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 7, 2023

We’re tied again, but this time it’s 4-4.

This is the most White Soxiest notification you can get pic.twitter.com/VVVX3cltjP — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 7, 2023

The Blue Jays take the lead in the seventh.

Can we get some Jerry sucks chants — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) July 7, 2023

I don't know how to break the news to you all, but ...



The 2023 White Sox may be bad at baseball. pic.twitter.com/6QRAoiKg5y — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 7, 2023

This game is still going on. The White Sox are still down a run in the ninth, and no one is watching or tweeting. But let’s pour one out for Dad.

Taking my Dad to the game on Saturday. I hope he still loves me after putting him through the worst kind of torture there is aka #WhiteSox baseball. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 7, 2023

And that’s the game. Series sweep. Season sweep. The White Sox are not good, friends.

7-21 start.



15 games under today.



2023 has been a nightmare. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) July 7, 2023