Bird App Recap: 20 Innings of BAD baseball

I smell a fire sale

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Let’s play two! Did you hear that? That was the sound of so many White Sox fans groaning as we gear up to watch Lance Lynn and Jesse Scholtens start.

And the ever-revolving door of injury updates.

Let’s get this recap rolling.

Lance Lynn has made it back to Pitching Ninja! Blue Jays by nine.

Still tied at 0-0, but that doesn’t make this any less frustrating.

It’s STILL scoreless as we head to the bottom of the seventh, but Lynn has 11 Ks in this game.

I’m not going to lie, this is probably the quickest yet most boring game yet. Still no score.

Oscar Colás and the boys get a call overturned to finally put a runner on base with two outs.

Kind of embarrassing though.

(The base runner didn’t matter, still 0-0.) On to the bottom of the ninth.

C’mon, birthday boy.

Never mind. All eyes on you, Tim.

Hello, bottom of the 10th. (This didn’t happen, they just intentionally walked him.)

Two outs, two on.

We’re on to the 11th.

Where did Janice find this picture of me?

The Blue Jays score with an RBI from George Springer, and Bo Bichette knocks one more in after Oscar hesitates to throw the ball. Daulton Varsho bunts, 3-0. Still just one out with two on.

Vladdy Jr. knocks Bo home on an RBI single, 4-0.

I didn’t feel like talking about any of the other runs, but we’re on the board! It’s now 6-2 with some RBI singles. Alas, that would be it for the Good Guys. On to the second game, I guess.

Here is the lineup for the nightcap.

WNBA Royalty Dana Evans went out to throw the first pitch.

And for some reason, people are still watching.

The Blue Jays strike first.

No Jason? No jingle.

It could’ve been tied in the third.

TA sends Benintendi home, and NOW we’re tied in the third.

Followed up with an oppo two-run home run from Eloy Jiménez.

Matt Chapman knocks one out, but the White Sox still lead by one.

And now we’re tied.

We’re tied again, but this time it’s 4-4.

The Blue Jays take the lead in the seventh.

This game is still going on. The White Sox are still down a run in the ninth, and no one is watching or tweeting. But let’s pour one out for Dad.

And that’s the game. Series sweep. Season sweep. The White Sox are not good, friends.

Loading comments...