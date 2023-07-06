Share All sharing options for: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 2 (11 innings): It was fun until it wasn’t

What started as a fantastic pitchers’ duel between Lance Lynn and José Berríos became an all-too-familiar letdown, as the White Sox could not get anything going on offense in support of their starter.

First, the good news: Lance Lynn was dealing, my friends.

Brilliance on the bump!



Lance Lynn struck out 11 in 7 IP. pic.twitter.com/ck2fBcjxxg — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2023

Giving up only one hit in seven innings, Lynn struck out 11 and induced 25 swings-and-misses. He was in command from the jump, and more than rose to the occasion knowing the White Sox would face a formidable foe in Berríos.

Unfortunately, Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays’ pen were just as good. Berríos allowed only one hit in seven innings, while Trevor Richards dazzled White Sox bats with his changeup and struck out four in two innings of relief.

There would be no offense until the 11th inning — when all hell broke loose.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Aaron Bummer was a bit of a bummer in this game. Despite only throwing 21 pitches, he gave up five hits for six runs (five earned) and a lone K. Yuck. To be fair to Bummer, two of those runs that scored were the fault of Bryan Shaw, who was equally ineffective in failing to put out Bummer’s fire, but the damage already was done at that point.

Better late than never pic.twitter.com/JzOp55qnZQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 7, 2023

The White Sox made an ill-fated attempt at a rally in the bottom of the 11th, with Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colás driving in a run each, but it was too late, and the White Sox fell again.

Now the Pale Hose will regroup and try again in the nightcap of this doubleheader, which will be underway momentarily.