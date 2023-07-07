Visiting Dugout Episode 28 — St. Louis Cardinals

There is something about those Central teams, both National and American League, that are just not good. Maybe because most teams sit in the Midwest that makes them “mid” as the kids say, but among the 10 teams, only three sit at .500 or better. The Cincinnati Reds actually hold the best record between the divisions at .547 at the time of this recording. Yes, the Reds. The St. Louis Cardinals, sitting at the bottom of the NL, come to visit the AL Central’s second-to-last-place Chicago White Sox for a battle that one team is going to have to win — no matter how hard they try not to.

Taylor Streiff of Redbird Rants joins to talk about the Cardinals, his primary team, and the other team he fell for during his time in Chicago.

The American League and National League Central are total bummers

What’s going on in St. Louis?

Who is the team’s current MVP, and who could be on the trading block?

What happened to the Devil Magic?

Evil genius Mike Girsch

And why is Oli Marmol still there?

Bring back steroids: the Mark McGwire years, and the best of times with Scott Rolen and Albert Pujols

Questions from Twitter

Series matchup and pitching breakdowns, and White Sox pitching that is breaking down

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Taylor’s thoughts

