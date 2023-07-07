 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Cardinals 7

Someone had to win the mid-off

By Chrystal O'Keefe
New day, a new team, and a new series. Let’s all ask quickly ask ourselves if we’re ready to be hurt again.

The SABR Conference is also in town, and one option was tickets to tonight’s game.

And our very own Jackyln chose to celebrate her wedding anniversary by watching two bad teams play some baseball in the rain.

The second inning starts off terribly, with the Cardinals going up, 2-0.

They also have a player that sounds just like a candy bar you’d find in Europe.

Just like that, it’s 4-0 in the third.

Did I say 4-0? Because it’s now 5-0, as the Cardinals capitalized on some wild pitch offense.

Rick Hahn stays unbothered though.

Imagine proposing to someone at a White Sox game. I’m glad Missy wasn’t there to turn this person down.

We’re on the board!!!!

Tim Anderson is called out, somehow. But the play is thankfully overturned.

Because Andrew Vaughn sent him home with a double!

Yasmani Grandal takes one for the team to load the bases in the sixth with one out.

Jake Burger, the hero we don’t deserve, steps up to the plate.

Zach hits to the opposite field, and suddenly the Sox are up by one.

Still not great, but I’ll allow this team to cook.

Whoops. It’s 7-6, Cardinals.

Just kidding, the All-Star and first seed in the Home Run Derby ties it up.

Then a bases-loaded walk would bring in the run needed to regain the lead.

Matt, I know you aren’t new here.

Gregory Santos shuts the Cards down in the eighth.

Kendall Graveman tries to give up the game with a hit and a walk.

But the White Sox come back and win it after all!

Only Steve is saying this, but we love him anyway.

