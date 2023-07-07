Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Cardinals 7

New day, a new team, and a new series. Let’s all ask quickly ask ourselves if we’re ready to be hurt again.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/pASweGE3Oo— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2023
The SABR Conference is also in town, and one option was tickets to tonight’s game.
Cardinals v White Sox for #SABR51 pic.twitter.com/JFvTL3R5N8— Allison Levin (she/her) (@ConsultSNAPS) July 8, 2023
And our very own Jackyln chose to celebrate her wedding anniversary by watching two bad teams play some baseball in the rain.
Today is our anniversary! 6 years of wedded bliss that shouldn't be ruined by the White Sox but somehow still will be yall. pic.twitter.com/VZ3qT8DGTc— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 8, 2023
The second inning starts off terribly, with the Cardinals going up, 2-0.
this team sucks, even against another team that sucks— emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 8, 2023
They also have a player that sounds just like a candy bar you’d find in Europe.
Every time they say Lars Nootbaar’s name I immediately want candy.— Laura (@EllaJay912) July 8, 2023
Just like that, it’s 4-0 in the third.
We’re gonna get swept by the cardinals this weekend aren’t we?— Billy (@b_hint1322) July 8, 2023
How many infielders do the white sox have to throw into the outfield before they realize it's fucking not working— Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) July 8, 2023
Did I say 4-0? Because it’s now 5-0, as the Cardinals capitalized on some wild pitch offense.
They’re seriously so terrible that all that’s left to do is laugh— jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 8, 2023
Rick Hahn stays unbothered though.
Don't worry, there's no issue with accountability here pic.twitter.com/PMZWEHhI1o— Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) July 7, 2023
"hey @WhiteSox fans wanna win a suite sweet for 15 of your mortal enemies?"— ⚾️maryjblond⚾️ (@maryJblond) July 8, 2023
would be much more effective marketing at this point guys
Imagine proposing to someone at a White Sox game. I’m glad Missy wasn’t there to turn this person down.
It is so like me to miss my own engagement. https://t.co/8xrqW0vkcT— missy (@messycarroll) July 8, 2023
We’re on the board!!!!
Who needs July 4th fireworks when you’ve got Jake Burger homers? pic.twitter.com/ANvNOwlxmb— Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) July 8, 2023
Tim Anderson is called out, somehow. But the play is thankfully overturned.
Pedro Grifol can't win a game to save his life, but he's winning these challenges.— Kindableu (@kindableu) July 8, 2023
Because Andrew Vaughn sent him home with a double!
Great hit by Andrew Vaughn— Trill-fil-a (@ThaMan0fThaYear) July 8, 2023
Yasmani Grandal takes one for the team to load the bases in the sixth with one out.
no (walk via ouchie)— did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) July 8, 2023
Grandal will be going to the IL after this game after that HBP— Mike (@shure_michael) July 8, 2023
Jake Burger, the hero we don’t deserve, steps up to the plate.
Burger two-run double, Remillard two-run single, Walker throws home instead of to second and Remillard takes second. 6-5 White Sox in the sixth. Cardinals gave the White Sox extra outs, and they made good usage of them.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 8, 2023
Zach hits to the opposite field, and suddenly the Sox are up by one.
White Sox legend, Zach Remillard— Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 8, 2023
Still not great, but I’ll allow this team to cook.
Sox and Cardinals this year pic.twitter.com/DugJzSEllS— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 8, 2023
Whoops. It’s 7-6, Cardinals.
Name a better duo: the White Sox and blowing a lead— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 8, 2023
Just kidding, the All-Star and first seed in the Home Run Derby ties it up.
Bro Luis Robert might hit 80 home runs— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 8, 2023
Then a bases-loaded walk would bring in the run needed to regain the lead.
Remy walks in the go-ahead— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 8, 2023
Matt, I know you aren’t new here.
Just put the #WhiteSox game on …. Praying they don’t make me regret it— Matt Arado (@mjarado) July 8, 2023
Gregory Santos shuts the Cards down in the eighth.
Gregory. F'n. Santos.— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 8, 2023
Kendall Graveman tries to give up the game with a hit and a walk.
Kendall Graveman! pic.twitter.com/agPqQNsJEm— Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) July 8, 2023
But the White Sox come back and win it after all!
I LOVE BASEBALL!!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pKsgmWppKu— Brandon DJ (@therealbdejesus) July 8, 2023
Only Steve is saying this, but we love him anyway.
Sox are BACK.— Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) July 8, 2023
