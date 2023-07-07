Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Cardinals 7

New day, a new team, and a new series. Let’s all ask quickly ask ourselves if we’re ready to be hurt again.

The SABR Conference is also in town, and one option was tickets to tonight’s game.

And our very own Jackyln chose to celebrate her wedding anniversary by watching two bad teams play some baseball in the rain.

Today is our anniversary! 6 years of wedded bliss that shouldn't be ruined by the White Sox but somehow still will be yall. pic.twitter.com/VZ3qT8DGTc — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 8, 2023

The second inning starts off terribly, with the Cardinals going up, 2-0.

this team sucks, even against another team that sucks — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 8, 2023

They also have a player that sounds just like a candy bar you’d find in Europe.

Every time they say Lars Nootbaar’s name I immediately want candy. — Laura (@EllaJay912) July 8, 2023

Just like that, it’s 4-0 in the third.

We’re gonna get swept by the cardinals this weekend aren’t we? — Billy (@b_hint1322) July 8, 2023

How many infielders do the white sox have to throw into the outfield before they realize it's fucking not working — Michael Ricciotti (@Be_Like_Mike31) July 8, 2023

Did I say 4-0? Because it’s now 5-0, as the Cardinals capitalized on some wild pitch offense.

They’re seriously so terrible that all that’s left to do is laugh — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 8, 2023

Rick Hahn stays unbothered though.

Don't worry, there's no issue with accountability here pic.twitter.com/PMZWEHhI1o — Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) July 7, 2023

"hey @WhiteSox fans wanna win a suite sweet for 15 of your mortal enemies?"



would be much more effective marketing at this point guys — ⚾️maryjblond⚾️ (@maryJblond) July 8, 2023

Imagine proposing to someone at a White Sox game. I’m glad Missy wasn’t there to turn this person down.

It is so like me to miss my own engagement. https://t.co/8xrqW0vkcT — missy (@messycarroll) July 8, 2023

We’re on the board!!!!

Who needs July 4th fireworks when you’ve got Jake Burger homers? pic.twitter.com/ANvNOwlxmb — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) July 8, 2023

Tim Anderson is called out, somehow. But the play is thankfully overturned.

Pedro Grifol can't win a game to save his life, but he's winning these challenges. — Kindableu (@kindableu) July 8, 2023

Because Andrew Vaughn sent him home with a double!

Great hit by Andrew Vaughn — Trill-fil-a (@ThaMan0fThaYear) July 8, 2023

Yasmani Grandal takes one for the team to load the bases in the sixth with one out.

no (walk via ouchie) — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) July 8, 2023

Grandal will be going to the IL after this game after that HBP — Mike (@shure_michael) July 8, 2023

Jake Burger, the hero we don’t deserve, steps up to the plate.

Burger two-run double, Remillard two-run single, Walker throws home instead of to second and Remillard takes second. 6-5 White Sox in the sixth. Cardinals gave the White Sox extra outs, and they made good usage of them. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 8, 2023

Zach hits to the opposite field, and suddenly the Sox are up by one.

White Sox legend, Zach Remillard — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 8, 2023

Still not great, but I’ll allow this team to cook.

Sox and Cardinals this year pic.twitter.com/DugJzSEllS — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 8, 2023

Whoops. It’s 7-6, Cardinals.

Name a better duo: the White Sox and blowing a lead — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 8, 2023

Just kidding, the All-Star and first seed in the Home Run Derby ties it up.

Bro Luis Robert might hit 80 home runs — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 8, 2023

Then a bases-loaded walk would bring in the run needed to regain the lead.

Remy walks in the go-ahead — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 8, 2023

Matt, I know you aren’t new here.

Just put the #WhiteSox game on …. Praying they don’t make me regret it — Matt Arado (@mjarado) July 8, 2023

Gregory Santos shuts the Cards down in the eighth.

Gregory. F'n. Santos. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 8, 2023

Kendall Graveman tries to give up the game with a hit and a walk.

But the White Sox come back and win it after all!

Only Steve is saying this, but we love him anyway.

Sox are BACK. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) July 8, 2023